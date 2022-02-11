PHOENIX — The Cochise College Apaches are keeping the pressure on conference-leading Arizona Western College after knocking off South Mountain Community College 105-61 Wednesday in Arizona Cpmminity College Athletic Conference basketball play.
The win keeps Cochise, 24-3 overall, 15-2 in conference and winners of three straight games, a half game back of the Matadors (22-3, 15-1), winners of 13 straight games.
With the win, Cochise guaranteed itself a home game in the semis of the National Junior College Athletic Association Region I tournament Saturday, Feb. 26.
Against South Mountain, the Apaches jumped out to a 49-32 halftime lead.
The Apaches were led by Jay Rodgers, who scored a game-high 31 points and made seven 3-point field goals. Stephen “Tank” Byard had another double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds. Point guard Jalun Trent had 12 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds.
“It was great to see our guys bring back some of our defensive energy that has been missing in the last few outings,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Trent really ignited us by defending the ball and then pushing the ball and attacking in transition. It is great to see Jay taking and hunting down open 3-point field goals, as it changes the game.”
Cochise plays its final road game of the regular season Saturday in the Valley of the Sun on Saturday for an ACCAC showdown with Chandler/Gilbert Community College at 4 p.m.
The Apaches host Eastern Arizona College Feb. 16 and Pima Feb. 19 in the final games of the regular season.
