THATCHER — When playing at home this season, the Cochise College Apaches are 17-0; on the road the baseball team is 10-9.
After winning a road doubleheader at Mesa April 5 for only the second time this season, the Apaches were in Thatcher Saturday taking on Eastern Arizona College, the last-place team in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference.
Cochise won Game One 8-2, but dropped Game Two 7-4.
In the first game, Eastern scored both its runs in the bottom of the first on a walk, two singles and a sacrifice fly.
In the top of the third, Damian Garcia doubled in Dylan Bradford, making the score 2-1.
Cochise took the lead at 3-2 after scoring twice in the top of the third courtesy of a two-run home run by Cameron Crotte.
The Apaches tacked on another two runs in the fourth, thanks to an RBI double by Gerardo Hernandez and a RBI single by Conner Caskenette.
Treyjen Meza and Mathias LaCombe pitched for Cochise, allowing Eastern two runs and six hits, striking out seven and walking four.
In the second game, Cochise and Eastern were tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the third when the Gila Monsters scored three times.
Cochise countered with two runs in the top of the fifth but the Gila Monsters countered with another three runs in the bottom half of the inning.
Evan Shaw, Martin Miranda and Marco Ozuna all pitched for the Apaches, allowing seven runs and eight hits, fanning nine and walking one.
Cochise 33-13 overall, 19-9 in conference, hosted Central Arizona College Tuesday.
The Vaqueros had been ranked the No.1 junior college baseball team in the nation before losing back-to-back games to Pima College 6-3 and 12-6. The Apaches are at Yavapai College on Saturday.
