Apaches roll to fourth straight win

Cochise College's Stephen "Tank" Byard has his shot deflected as he drives to the basket in the first half of the Apaches' game with Northern New Mexico’s junior varsity Monday night at Cochise College.
If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
DOUGLAS — On a night when the Cochise College men’s basketball team played host to a group of students and staff from Loretto Catholic School from Douglas, the Apaches cruised to their fourth straight win of the season, thumping Northern New Mexico’s junior varsity of Española, 119-56 Monday night in Cochise Stronghold.
The game was close for a while as the Apaches led 16-9 at the midway point of the first half.
Stephen “Tank” Byard’s bucket with eight minutes remaining gave Cochise a 26-12 lead. Over the next 2½ minutes, NNM went on an 11-4 run, pulling within seven, 30-23, forcing Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo to call a time out with five minutes remaining in the first half.
Whatever Carrillo said during the timeout seemed to have lit a fire under the Apaches, who responded with a 14-0 run. Roman Garcia nailed two 3-pointers during the surge, and Jay Rodgers sank a couple of baskets in addition to two free throws for a 44-23 lead.
Cochise led 52-32 at the half.
The Apaches continued their offensive surge in the second half, leading 70-38 five minutes into the half and 85-44 with 10 minutes remaining in regulation.
Cochise again used a balanced scoring attack with four Apaches scoring in double figures. Cochise was paced by Byard, last year’s Arizona Community College Athletic Conference Player of the Year, who had 23 points and nine rebounds. Names of the other scorers were not posted by Carrillo.
At Pima College in Tucson Saturday, the Apaches squared off against Bella Vista Prep Post Grad of Cave Creek in a neutral-site game.
Cochise led 63-28 at the half and outscored their opponents 55-22 the second half, coming away with a 118-50 win.
Cochise had six players score in double figures. Jonathan Garcia led all scorers with 24 points; Byrd followed with 22, Oscar Cluff had 16 points and pulled down 17 rebounds, Dakota Gillespie 14 and Tyreese Watson and Lawrence each scored 11 points.
Cochise has another home game this Friday at 7 p.m. against PHH Fire Post Grad.
There is no admission charge to the Apaches home games, and fans are invited to attend.
Conference play for Cochise begins next week with road games Nov. 17 at Scottsdale and Nov. 20 at Mesa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.