Cochise College's Jay Rogers, shown in action earlier this season against Phoenix College, scored a season high 33 points off the bench Monday in the Apaches' 105-73 victory over the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers.
TUCSON — The Cochise College men’s basketball team chalked up its sixth straight win of the season and improved to 14-1 following a 105-73 rout of the Eastern Wyoming College Lancers of Torrington, Wyoming, Monday in the Aztec Classic at Pima College.
Cochise pretty much was in control from the start, taking a 52-31 lead at the half and outscoring their opponents 53-42 in the second half.
Sophomore Stephen “Tank” Byard and freshman Oscar Cluff each had double-doubles for the Apaches. Byard scored 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds; Cluff had 17 points and 12 rebounds.
Jay Rogers stole the show, however, coming off the bench to knock down 33 points to lead all scorers. According to stats provided for the game, the Cochise College freshman sank 8 of 12 3-pointers and was 3-for — from the free throw line. Sophomore Jalun Trent scored 13 points for the Apaches.
Cochise shot 56% from the field and 84% from the free throw line.
The Apaches faced the College of Southern Nevada on Tuesday, which fell 91-87 to Pima on Monday, and will play Dawson Community College of Glendive, Montana, on Wednesday.
Recaps of those games will be in the Friday edition of the Herald/Review.
