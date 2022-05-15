SIGNAL PEAK − Not surprisingly it took extra innings to decide the Region 1 baseball championship Saturday.
A walk-off home run by Central Arizona College in the bottom of the 15th inning gave the Vaqueros a wild 3-2 win over Cochise College and the Region 1 championship and sends CAC to the district finals while ending the Apaches’ season at 44-18.
Cochise won Game One of the best-of-three series on Thursday 3-1 and dropped Game Two on Friday 9-4, setting up a third and deciding game on Saturday.
Eduarny Martnez’s solo home run in the top of the fourth inning Saturday gave Cochise a 1-0 lead.
Central scored both of its runs in the bottom of the sixth to go ahead 2-1.
Down 2-1 with two outs, runners on second and third and Damian Garcia at the plate with two strikes, Leobardo Melendez stole home, scoring the tying run for Cochise, sending the championship game into extra innings.
The game became a pitcher’s duel the next six innings with neither team being able to score. Cochise had the go-ahead run on third base in the top of the 15th when the final out of the inning came via strikeout.
In the bottom of the 15th Treyjan Meza, Thursday’s starting and winning pitcher who was throwing his third inning in relief, gave up a solo home run which ended the game.
Jose Velasquez, Marco Ozuna and Meza pitched for Cochise Saturday with Velasquez starting and Ozuuna and Meza pitching eight innings in relief.
On Friday, the Apaches fell behind early and never caught up as Central scored four runs in the bottom half of the first inning and once in the second, taking a 5-0 lead.
Cochise got on the scoreboard in the top of the fourth when Aaron Marsh homered to right, cutting the Vaqueros’ lead to 5-1.
Central scored twice in the bottom half of the inning and led 9-2 going into the top of the ninth when the Apaches scored two more runs, making the score 9-4.
Angel Ortiz, Evan Shaw, and Fernando Barreda pitched for Cochise, allowing CAC eight hits while striking out eight and walking seven.
Cochise had five hits. Makai DeSoto was 2-for-3 for Cochise, scored a run and had an RBI; Dylan Bradford was 1-for-2 with a run scored; and Marsh and Martinez were both 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
