The Cochise College Apaches baseball team did something Tuesday, April 11, not many other teams have been able to do this season − beat No. 2-ranked Central Arizona College, the defending national champions, on its home field in Coolidge.

Cochise won Game One of the doubleheader 5-2 but was then mercy ruled 12-2 in the second game giving them a doubleheader split.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments