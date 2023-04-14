The Cochise College Apaches baseball team did something Tuesday, April 11, not many other teams have been able to do this season − beat No. 2-ranked Central Arizona College, the defending national champions, on its home field in Coolidge.
Cochise won Game One of the doubleheader 5-2 but was then mercy ruled 12-2 in the second game giving them a doubleheader split.
In the first game, Ruben Villaescusa hit a ground ball that was played into an error, allowing Mathias Meurant who had singled earlier to score, giving the Apaches a 1-0 lead.
Central scored two runs in the bottom half of the fifth to go ahead 2-1.
The Apaches took the lead in the top of the sixth when Gerardo Hernandez hit a ground ball and reached on an error which allowed Dylan Bradford and Kieran Gaffney to score giving Cochise a 3-2 lead.
Two batters later Hernandez scored on a wild pitch, extending the Apaches lead to 4-2.
Bradford’s sacrifice fly in the top of the seventh scored Joel Lindahl increasing Cochise’s lead to 5-2.
Marco Ozuna began the game on the mound for the Apaches. He went 5⅔ innings and gave up two runs and four hits, struck out eight and walked three. Mathias LaCombe pitched in relief and allowed no runs and no hits, striking out one and walking one.
Cochise had seven hits. Meurant was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Pablo Garcia and Christian Olea each were 1-for-2, Lindahl was 1-for-3 with a run scored and Bradford was 1-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.
The second game was dominated by Central in the sixth, seventh and eighth innings when the Vaqueros scored 11 runs off six Cochise pitchers. The game ended on the 10-run rule when Central scored its 12th run in the bottom of the eighth to go up 10.
The Vaqueros’ run in the bottom half of the first inning gave CAC a 1-0 lead.
Cochise tied the game at 1-1 in the top of the third when Villaescusa scored on a Eduarny Martinez triple.
Evan Shaw, who started the game on the mound for the Apaches was replaced in the top of the sixth after being tagged for two runs as the Vaqueros regained the lead at 3-1.
None of the six relievers who pitched after him could stop CAC as the Vaqueros added four runs in the seventh and five in the eighth. The seven Cochise pitchers allowed CAC 12 hits while striking out 13 and walking five.
Cochise had seven hits. Garcia was 2-for-3, Olea was 1-for-3 and Bradford and Villaescusa each were 1-for-3 with a run scored. Martinez was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
Cochise, 30-16 overall, 14-14 in the Arizona Junior College Athletic Conference, is in Prescott Saturday for a doubleheader with the Yavapai College Roughriders.
