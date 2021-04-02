DOUGLAS — It was another doubleheader split for the Cochise College baseball team who on Tuesday, had a 3-0 lead in Game One against Gateway Community College, only to lose 4-3 before winning Game Two 12-4.
The doubleheader splits are preventing Cochise, 18-10 overall, 11-7 in conference, from gaining any ground on the four teams in front of them in the ACCAC. Central Arizona sits in first place with a 30-0 record overall, 20-0 conference mark, followed by Pima Community College, 22-6 and 15-5; South Mountain College, 19-8, 13-7 and Arizona Western, 17-7 overall, 9-5 in conference.
In the first game Tuesday, Cochise scored all its runs in the bottom half of the second. Cameron Pherson singled in Eduarny Martinez with the first run and Connor Caskenette followed with a two-run single that scored Cameron Crotte and Pherson.
The Apaches maintained that lead until the top of the sixth when Gateway rallied for three runs and four hits, one of which was a two-run home run to tie the game at 3-3.
Gateway took advantage of a walk and a hit by pitch in the top of the seventh, eventually scoring what would be the game-winning run on an RBI single.
Treyjen Meza started the game on the mound for Cochise and threw 5⅔ innings, giving up three runs and six hits, striking out nine and not allowing a walk. He was replaced by Jose Velasquez, who closed out the game yielding one run, one hit and a walk.
Cochise had nine hits but left nine men on base. Pherson was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Hernan Yanez 2-for-4, and Cameron Crotte, Caskenette, Martinez and Jimmy De Leon each had one hit.
In the second game, Cochise overcame a four-error performance and used a seven-run third followed by two more in the fifth to take a 9-0 lead. The third inning rally was highlighted by a two-run home run by Martinez.
Mason Piert started on the mound for Cochise this game and went five innings, allowing no runs and seven hits while fanning six and walking one.
Cochise was outhit by Gateway 13-12. Aaron Marsh was 2-for-3 while Caskenette and Javier Gutierrez each went 2-for-4 and Ethan Silcox was 2-for-5.
Next up for Cochise is a road trip Saturday to Mesa Community College. Tuesday the Apaches host Pima Community College in a key ACCAC showdown.
