GLENDALE — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team split a doubleheader with Glendale Community College Tuesday, losing the first game 5-2 before taking the second 10-5.
In the first game, Cochise scored runs in the top of the second and third innings, taking a 2-0 lead.
Glendale scored all five of its runs in the bottom half of the third ,thanks to an error, two doubles and a two-run home run.
Fernando Barreda went the distance on the mound for Cochise, giving up five runs and five hits, striking out five and not allowing a walk.
Cochise had eight hits. Alan Ochoa was 2-for-3; Gerardo Hernandez 2-for-4; and Connor Caskenette, Eduarney Martinez and Makai DeSoto were all 1-for-3. Damian Garcia was 1-for-2.
In the second game, Cochise used a three-run third inning rally to take a 4-0 lead. After adding a run in the fourth, the Apaches tacked on four more runs in the fifth to lead 9-0. Aaron Marsh had an RBI triple.
Cochise used four pitchers, Ismail Pontiac, Mathias LaCombe, Pablo Rojas and Treyjen Mesa.
They combined to allow 11 hits and seven walks while striking out seven.
The Apaches had 16 hits. Martinez was 3-for-3 with an RBI; Caskenette and Cameron Crotte were both 2-for-5 with two runs scored and an RBI; Leobardo Melendez was 2-for-2 with three runs scored; and Marsh was 2-for-4 with two RBIs.
Cochise is back in action Saturday, hosting Gateway Community College in a doubleheader at Cochise College. First pitch is at noon.
The Apaches will host Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday, March 15. That twin bill will also start at noon.
