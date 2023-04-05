The Cochise College Apaches split another baseball doubleheader Saturday, April 1, with Paradise Valley Community College in Phoenix.
Cochise lost the first game 4-1 before winning the second 8-4.
The first game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when the Coyotes scored four runs, taking a 4-0 lead.
Cochise scored its lone run of the game in the top of the seventh when Makai Desoto singled in Dylan Bradford.
Mathias LaCombe began the game on the mound for the Apaches. LaCombe pitched five innings, allowed four runs, four hits, struck out eight and walked one.
Angel Ortiz pitched one inning in relief and allowed two hits.
Cochise had four hits. Gerardo Hernandez, Christian Olea and Desoto each were 1-for-3 and Bradford was 1-for-2 with a run scored.
In the second game the Apaches took a 7-0 lead, scoring three runs in the second inning, two in the fourth and two more in the sixth. Joel Lindahl had a RBI double that scored Eduarny Martinez in the third inning that was followed by Lindahl scoring when Brett Matson grounded out and Bradford scoring on a Hernandez single.
Mathias Meurant had a two-run double in the fourth, making the score 5-0, and Meurant a two-run single in the sixth.
Paradise Valley scored all four of its runs in the bottom of the seventh.
Kieran Gaffney’s run in the eighth gave the Apaches an 8-4 lead.
Fernando Barreda, Alex Figueroa, Marco Ozuna, Samir Rojas and Zak Elvy all pitched for Cochise allowing 12 hits, striking out five and walking four.
The Apaches had 11 hits. Lindahl was 3-for-5 with a run scored and an RBI, Meurant 2-for-5 with three runs scored, Hernandez 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Pablo Garcia 1-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI, Mason Wray was 1-for-3 and Matson 1-for-4.
Cochise, 26-14 overall, 10-12 in conference, hosted Mesa Community College on Tuesday and has a doubleheader at home on Saturday against Eastern Arizona College.
