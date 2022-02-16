Purchase Access

DOUGLAS − A pair of wins Saturday allowed the Cochise College baseball team to complete a four-game sweep of Utah State Eastern.

Cochise won the first game of Saturday’s twin bill 4-1 before taking the second, 6-3.

Scoring for both teams was all done in the fourth inning. Utah State Eastern scored a run in the top half of the inning only to see the Apaches counter with four runs in the bottom half of the inning.

Down 1-0 and with bases loaded, Douglas’ Alan Ochoa singled to center field. The ball was misplayed, allowing Joel Lindhal, Leobardo Melendez and Cameron Crotte to score prior to Ochoa scoring, giving the Apaches a 4-1 lead.

Jose Velasquez was the winning pitcher for Cochise going six innings, allowing one run and two hits while striking out 10.

Marco Ozuna threw one inning in relief, striking out two.

Cochise had six hits. Ochoa was 3-for-3 with an RBI, Gerardo Hernandez 1-for-2 and Crotte and Melendez both were 1-for-3.

In the second game, the Apaches got things going in the second inning when, with the bases loaded by walks, Melendez was hit by a pitch, scoring Crotte from third. Ochoa grounded into a double play which scored Makai DeSoto, making the score 2-0. Lindahl later scored on a passed ball giving Cochise a 3-0 lead.

Utah State Eastern added solo runs in the fourth and fifth innings, making the score 3-2.

The Apaches used another three-run rally in the bottom half of the sixth, making the score 6-2.

Dylan Bradford had an RBI single and Melendez an RBI fielder’s choice.

Cochise used five pitchers. Angel Ortiz, Ismail Pontiac, Mathias LaCombe, Martin Miranda and Pablo pitched a combined seven innings, allowing Utah State Eastern three runs and eight hits while fanning seven.

Conference play begins this week for Cochise, which was at Central Arizona College Tuesday for a doubleheader. On Saturday the Apaches host Yavapai College. Game times are 12 and 3 p.m.

