Apaches take 1-0 series lead in Region 1 finals

Cochise College pitcher Treyjen Meza, pitching last week against Arizona Western, was the winning pitcher Thursday in the first game of the Region 1 finals against Central Arizona College striking out nine in 7 1/3 innings.
SIGNAL PEAK − The Cochise College Apaches moved one step closer toward the regional championship after knocking off Central Arizona College 3-1 Thursday in the first of a three-game Region 1 baseball championship series.
Game Two is Friday at 2 p.m. A Cochise win and the Apaches are region champs and on to the district finals. A Cochise loss and the teams meet Saturday for a third game that will start at noon.
Central scored first with a run off two singles in the bottom of the fourth.
Cochise tied the game in the sixth when Connor Caskenette singled in Makai DeSoto.
The score remained tied until the top of the eighth when Alan Ochoa reached base on a dropped third strike and scored on Aaron March’s ground out, giving the Apaches a 2-1 lead.
Cochise tacked on another run in the top of the ninth when DeSoto tripled, scoring Dylan Bradford who had been hit by a pitch.
Treyjan Meza and Marco Ozuna, Cochise’s first-team All-Region pitchers, pitched and allowed four hits while striking out 12 and walking three.
The Apaches had seven hits. Caskenette was 2-for-4 with an RBI, DeSoto was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Leobardo Melendez was 1-for-2, Marsh was 1-for-4 with an RBI and Gerardo Hernandez was 1-for-5.
