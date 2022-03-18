DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches extended their winning streak to five games Tuesday after winning a doubleheader against the Eastern Arizona College Gila Monsters.
Cochise won the first game 9-0 before winning the second 3-2 on a walkoff hit-by-pitch with the bases loaded by Alan Ochoa that scored Joel Lindahl with the winning run.
The Apaches struck first in the second game when Aaron Marsh scored on a wild pitch in the bottom of the second.
In the third, Eastern took a 2-1 lead.
Cameron Crotte’s single in the bottom of the eighth led to an error that allowed Eduarney Martinez to score, tying the game at 2-2.
Still tied going into the bottom of the ninth, Marsh singled and the next two batters, Leobardo Melendez and Anthony Martinez, were both intentionally walked, bringing Ochoa to the plate. The hit by pitch scored Lindahl, who had been inserted as a pinch runner for Marsh.
Fernando Barreda, Martin Miranda and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing Eastern 12 hits, striking out 12 and no bases on balls
Cochise had six hits. Marsh was 2-for-4, Martinez 1-for-2 and Hernandez and Melendez were both 1-for-3.
In the first game, Cochise pitchers Angel Ortiz, Mathias LaCombe and Treyjen Meza combined for an eight-hit shutout while walking two and striking out six.
Melenez’s double in the second inning scored Marsh for a 1-0 lead.
The score remained 1-0 until the fifth when Cochise scored five runs. Crotte and Marsh each had two-run singles as the Apaches increased their lead to 6-0. Three more runs in the sixth made the lead 9-0.
The Apaches had 11 hits. Marsh was 3-for-4 with an RBI, Connor Caskenette was 2-for-3 with an RBI and Crotte 2-for-4 with three RBIs. Melendez, Makai DeSoto and Damian Garcia each were 1-for-3.
Cochise (21-10 overall, 10-6 Arizona Community College Athletic Conference), have a single nine-inning home game against the University of Fraser Valley of Abbotsford, British Columbia, Friday at 1 p.m. and will play two games Saturday at the Tucson Invitational.
