DOUGLAS − The Cochise College baseball team extended its winning streak to three games after sweeping Gateway Community College 7-3 and 3-1 Saturday at the Cochise College Douglas campus.
The sweep moves Cochise (19-10, 8-6) into third place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference behind league-leading Arizona Western and second-place Central Arizona College, both of which are ranked in the top 10 in the latest National Junior College Athletic Association rankings.
In the first game, Makai DeSoto’s double in the bottom half of the first inning scored Eduarney Martinez from second base, giving the Apaches a 1-0 lead.
A walk, followed by a ground out and an error allowed Gateway to tie the game at 1-1 in the top half of the second before back-to-back singles produced another run and a 2-1 lead.
Cochise tied the game at 2-2 in the bottom of the third when Gerardo Hernandez tripled and scored on a Connor Caskenette single.
The Apaches took the lead for good, scoring five runs in the fourth for a 7-2 lead. Caskenette and Leobardo Melendez each had doubles and Hernandez, Martinez and DeSoto each had RBI singles.
Angel Ortiz and Jose Velasquez pitched for Cochise, allowing four hits while walking two and striking out eight.
The Apaches had 11 hits. Crotte was 3-for-4 with a run scored, Hernandez 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Caskenette 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, DeSoto 2-for-3 with an RBI and Melendez 1-for-3.
In the second game, Gateway scored its lone run of the game in the top of the first. Cochise tied it in the bottom of the inning when Hernandez scored on a Crotte ground-ball error.
The score remained tied until the bottom of the third when Martinez blasted a two-run home run to center field with Caskenette on base for a 3-1 lead.
Evan Shaw, Martin Miranda and Marco Ozuna pitched for Cochise, allowing Gateway four hits, striking out 15 and walking just one.
The Apaches had five hits. Martinez was 2-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI’s; and Joel Lindahl, Hernandez and Caskenette were all 1-for-3.
Cochise hosted last place Eastern Arizona College on Tuesday. Friday at 1 p.m. the Apaches will play a single nine-inning home game against the University of Fraser Valley of Abbotsford, British Columbia, before playing two games on Saturday at the Tucson Invitational.
