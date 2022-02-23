Apaches take pair from Yavapai

DOUGLAS — The Cochise College Apaches baseball team bounced back from its doubleheader loss to Central Arizona College to take two games from Yavapai College Saturday at the Cochise College Douglas Campus.
Cochise won the first game 3-2 on a two-out, walk-off single by Cameron Crotte, and overcame a 2-0 deficit before winning the second game 7-4.
In the first game, the Roughriders scored two runs off two hits, an error and a hit batter to take a 2-0 lead.
Cochise tied the game in the bottom of the fifth. After an Aaron Marsh run made the score 2-1. Gerardo Hernandez’s run off a Eduarny Martinez hit tied the game.
In the bottom of the seventh Crotte’s two-out, walk-off single scored Hernandez with the winning run.
Jose Velazquez was the winning pitcher for Cochise, going five innings and giving up two runs and five hits while striking out three.
Marco Ozuna threw two innings in relief, allowed one hit and fanned four.
Connor Caskenette was 2-for-3 with an RBI; Hernandez 2-for-4 and Martinez and Makai DeSoto were 1-for-3. Crotte was 1-for-4 with an RBI.
In the second game Cochise took a 3-0 lead in the third and Yavapai tied the game in the fourth.
Aaron Marsh scored in the bottom half of the inning on a Leobardo Melendez single for a 4-3 Apaches lead.
Cochise tacked on three more runs in the seventh, increasing its lead to 7-3. Martinez had a two-run RBI triple before scoring on a Crotte single.
Fernando Barreda started the game and went five innings, Angel Ortiz followed with three innings in relief, and Mathias LaCombe and Pablo Rojas also pitched a combined one inning. The four pitchers allowed Yavapai four runs, one earned, seven hits and struck out 12.
The Apaches blasted 16 hits. Martinez was 2-for-3 with 3 RBIs and Damian Garcia and Melendez were 3-for-4 with Melendez having an RBI. DeSoto and Caskenette were 2- for-4 and Hernandez and Alan Ochoa each were 1-for-3.
Cochise, 10-6 overall, 2-2 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference, had a key conference showdown with Pima on Tuesday. The Apaches have a three-game series Friday and Saturday with the College of Southern Nevada in Las Vegas.
Cochise will be in Yuma March 1 for a doubleheader with Arizona Western.
