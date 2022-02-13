Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

DOUGLAS − After spending the first two weeks of the season on the road, the Cochise College Apaches baseball team finally had a chance to play in front of its hometown fans.

The Apaches took two games Friday from Utah State Eastern, winning the first game 3-1 and taking the second, 6-1.

The first game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the sixth when Eduarny Martinez tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring Joel Lindhal from first. Martinez later scored on a passed ball, giving the Apaches a 3-1 lead.

Fernando Barreda started on the mound for Cochise and went four innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out five and walking one. Angel Ortiz and Marco Ozuna each threw one inning in relief.

Cochise had four hits. Martinez was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Gerardo Hernandez 1-for-2 and Lindahl and Leobardo Melendez each were 1-for-3.

In the second game, Cochise used a five-run second to take the lead and added a final run in the bottom half of the sixth.

The Apaches’ first run of the game came on a bunt by Douglas High School’s Alan Ochoa, which allowed Melendez to score. Lindahl scored on a Hernandez single and Connor Caskenette’s double scored Ochoa and Hernandez.

Utah State Eastern scored its lone run in the top of the fourth.

In the bottom of the sixth Caskenette homered, giving the Apaches a 6-1 lead.

Treyjen Meza began the game on the mound for Cochise and threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits while fanning six.

Mathias LaCombe and Pablo Rojas each threw an inning plus in relief.

Cochise had eight hits. Caskenette was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Ochoa was 1-for-2 with an RBI; Hernandez, Cameron Crotte, and Melendez each were 1-for-3. Martinez was 1-for-4.

Cochise hosted Utah State Eastern in another doubleheader Saturday and will be at Central Arizona College on Tuesday, kicking off the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference season.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments