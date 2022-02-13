DOUGLAS − After spending the first two weeks of the season on the road, the Cochise College Apaches baseball team finally had a chance to play in front of its hometown fans.
The Apaches took two games Friday from Utah State Eastern, winning the first game 3-1 and taking the second, 6-1.
The first game was tied 1-1 going into the bottom of the sixth when Eduarny Martinez tripled on a 1-2 count, scoring Joel Lindhal from first. Martinez later scored on a passed ball, giving the Apaches a 3-1 lead.
Fernando Barreda started on the mound for Cochise and went four innings, allowing one run and three hits while striking out five and walking one. Angel Ortiz and Marco Ozuna each threw one inning in relief.
Cochise had four hits. Martinez was 1-for-2 with an RBI, Gerardo Hernandez 1-for-2 and Lindahl and Leobardo Melendez each were 1-for-3.
In the second game, Cochise used a five-run second to take the lead and added a final run in the bottom half of the sixth.
The Apaches’ first run of the game came on a bunt by Douglas High School’s Alan Ochoa, which allowed Melendez to score. Lindahl scored on a Hernandez single and Connor Caskenette’s double scored Ochoa and Hernandez.
Utah State Eastern scored its lone run in the top of the fourth.
In the bottom of the sixth Caskenette homered, giving the Apaches a 6-1 lead.
Treyjen Meza began the game on the mound for Cochise and threw 4 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits while fanning six.
Mathias LaCombe and Pablo Rojas each threw an inning plus in relief.
Cochise had eight hits. Caskenette was 3-for-3 with three RBIs. Ochoa was 1-for-2 with an RBI; Hernandez, Cameron Crotte, and Melendez each were 1-for-3. Martinez was 1-for-4.
Cochise hosted Utah State Eastern in another doubleheader Saturday and will be at Central Arizona College on Tuesday, kicking off the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.