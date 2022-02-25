Apaches to host CAC Saturday in Region 1 playoffs

DOUGLAS — It’s playoff time, and the Cochise College men’s basketball team will once again be hosting a playoff game.
The Apaches will meet Central Arizona College Saturday at 7 p.m. at Stronghold Gym. Because this is a National Junior College Athletic Association Region 1 playoff game, an admission fee of $5 for adults and $3 for students and children will be charged.
Cochise is 2-0 this season versus the Vaqueros, winning 93-64 at Central in November and 82-69 at Cochise in January.
The winner will face the winner of the Arizona Western versus Eastern Arizona College game Monday, Feb. 28, at the home of the higher seed.
Despite being co-champions of the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference with Western, the Apaches were given the No. 2 seed while Western received the No. 1 seed.
“We are very proud of this group heading into the postseason,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “The fact of the matter is that we went 27-3 overall and 18-2 in ACCAC play to ours and Arizona Western’s credit, our combined ACCAC record is 36-4. That is rather dominant. We did repeat for a four-peat as we claimed an ACCAC co-championship, our fourth consecutive title.”
Carrillo said in his 27 years of coaching in the ACCAC, Cochise is the first team to four-peat.
Last year when the Apaches hosted the playoffs and won the Region 1 championship, fans were not allowed to attend the games due to COVID-19.
Carrillo said he and his players are looking forward to playing at Stronghold Gym and are hoping fans will show up and cheer on the Apaches.
“Our goal is to play on Monday in the NJCAA Region I finals, regardless of our opponent,” Carrillo said.
