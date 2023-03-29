The Cochise College Apache baseball team won a Arizona Community College Athletic Conference doubleheader Saturday, March 25, over host Scottsdale Community College. The second game went 14 innings and lasted just shy of four hours before the Apaches prevailed 6-4.
Cochise won the first game 3-1.
In the second game the Apaches and Artichokes were tied 4-4 at the end of the ninth inning. Cochise scored twice in the top of the 14th to take a 6-4 lead before sending Scottsdale down in order in the bottom half of the inning. A RBI single by Mathias Meurant scored Gerardo Hernandez, making the score 5-4. Meurant then scored on an RBI single by Eduarney Martinez.
Cochise had a 3-0 lead, scoring twice in top of the first and once in the top of the third.
Hernandez scored the first run of the game on a Joel Lindahl single. Lindahl scored when Martinez reached base on an error.
Martinez’s home run to right field in the top of the third inning gave Cochise a 3-0 lead.
A one-out three-run home run by the Artichokes in the bottom half of the inning tied the game at 3-3.
Cochise took a 4-3 lead in the fifth when Hernandez scored on a Meurant sacrifice bunt. Scottsdale tied the game when it scored in the bottom of the seventh.
The Apaches used six pitchers beginning with Fernando Barreda, who went six innings and allowed three runs, five hits, struck out eight and walked three. Marco Ozuna, Samir Rojas, Alex Figueroa, Angel Ortiz and Zak Elvy all pitched in relief, allowing one run and five hits while striking out six and walking two.
Cochise had 12 hits. Hernandez was 3-for-4 with three runs scored. He also walked three times. Lindahl and Martinez each were 3-for-7 with two RBIs and a run scored. Jacob Wiltshire was 1-for-2, Kieran Gaffney was 1-for-6 and Pablo Garcia was 1-for-7.
In the first game the Artichokes scored once in the bottom of the first inning and Cochise scored all three of its runs in the top of the third. Hernandez’s run off a Martinez single tied the game at 1-1. Garcia later scored on an error, putting the Apaches ahead 2-1. Martinez’s run off a Dylan Bradford sacrifice fly gave Cochise a 3-1 lead.
Mathias LaCombe pitched his second complete game for the Apaches. He had a complete game shutout at Eastern Arizona March 18. Against Scottsdale he went seven innings, allowed one run, four hits, struck out 12 and walked two.
Cochise had five hits. Hernandez was 2-for-3 and scored a run. Martinez, Meurant and Makai DeSoto each were 1-for-3.
Cochise, 23-13 overall, 7-11 in conference, hosted Phoenix College on Tuesday, March 28, in a doubleheader and will be at Paradise Valley Community College for two games on Saturday, April 1.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.