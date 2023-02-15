The Cochise College men’s basketball team extended its school-record winning streak to 21 games Saturday, Feb. 11, knocking off the Phoenix College Bears 102-90 in the Bear’s Den on the campus of Phoenix College.
The win extends the Apaches’ Arizona Community College Athletic Conference road winning streak to 22 games, dating to January 2021.
According to reports from the game, Cochise trailed 46-43 at the half, but scored the first 10 points of the second half and never trailed again, outscoring Phoenix College 59-44.
Sophomore Oscar Cluff had a monster second half, scoring 26 of his game-high 32 points. Cluff added 11 rebounds.
The Apaches had four other players score in double figures Saturday.
Sophomore Tyreese Watson had 21 points and freshman guard Riley Parker added 18 points while nailing 5 3-point field goals. The freshmen tandem of Tracy Godfrey Jr. and Jordan Hernandez chipped in 14 and 10 points respectively.
“Our guys stepped up in the last five or six minutes of the first half to cut PC‘s lead to only three points as we had to go to some zone defense due to early foul trouble,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “Offensively we really shared the ball nicely as our guards, especially Jordan Hernandez, handled the Bears’ pressure very well.”
Cochise is 23-2 overall and 17-0 in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference. Cochise is ranked 14th in the latest National Junionr College Athletic Association DI poll and ninth in the JUCO Advocate National Media poll.
Up next for the Apaches is a road game Wednesday, Feb. 15 to Signal Peak to face Central Arizona College at 5:30 p.m. in an ACCAC match.
