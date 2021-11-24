EL PASO — The Cochise College Apaches men’s basketball team suffered its first loss of the season Sunday, falling 77-70 to Ranger College of Ranger, Texas.
The non-conference game that was a rematch of the first- round National Junior College Athletic Association contest in April, which Ranger won 86-68.
“(Sunday’s) game was played at Eastwood High School in El Paso, Texas, in front of a great crowd,” Apaches coach Jerry Carrillo said. “This intersectional battle versus a final-four team in Ranger College was a great experience for our guys. We did fight well and led for most of the game, but to Ranger College’s credit, they made big shots and big plays when they needed them. They are very well coached and play a very tough brand of basketball. Former Apache Peter Morales, who is the boy’s head basketball coach at Eastwood High School in El Paso, deserves all the credit in the world for pulling this game off. It was a great venue and great atmosphere with so many former Cochise men’s and women’s basketball players in attendance.”
Cochise led 38-34 at the half and led most of the second half until the last four minutes when Ranger took advantage of some Cochise defensive lapses and were able to close out the Apaches.
Cochise was led by Johnny Garcia with 20 points while freshman Oscar Cluff chipped in 10 points.
Sunday’s loss snapped a Cochise eight-game winning streak.
The Apaches defeated Mesa Community College 92-60 on Saturday, remaining unbeaten in Arizona Community College Athletic Conference play.
The Apaches led 38-32 at the half against Mesa and outscored the Thunderbirds 54-28 the second half.
Cochise had four players in double figures. Tyreese Watson led all scorers with a game-high 23 points. Jay Rogers came off the bench to score 21 and Garcia and Julan Trent each contributed 10.
Cochise, 8-1 overall, 2-0 in the ACCAC, hosted Central Arizona College Tuesday in its conference home opener. Results from that game will be in the Friday edition of the Herald/Review.
CC women fall to Mesa 60-49
The Cochise College women’s basketball team suffered its second straight conference loss Saturday, falling 60-49 to Mesa Community College.
Cochise trailed 17-9 at the end of the first quarter and 30-19 at the half. Each team scored 30 points in the second half.
Jessenia Lawson led Cochise in scoring with 12 points. Deyana Bogan followed with 11.
The Apaches, 2-3 overall, 0-2 in conference, hosted league-leading and unbeaten Central Arizona College Tuesday. Results were not available at press time.
