COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise County cross country teams competed in their final regular season invitational in preparation for the upcoming sectional meet at Rio Rico on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

The Benson Bobcats, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls traveled to Morenci on Thursday, Oct. 27, to compete in the 12-team Morenci Copper Hills Cross Country Classic.

