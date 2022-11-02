COCHISE COUNTY — Cochise County cross country teams competed in their final regular season invitational in preparation for the upcoming sectional meet at Rio Rico on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The Benson Bobcats, St. David Tigers, Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls traveled to Morenci on Thursday, Oct. 27, to compete in the 12-team Morenci Copper Hills Cross Country Classic.
In he boys’ race, the Thatcher Eagles took first with 47 points, followed by the Poston Butte Broncos second with 47, Benson third with 62, Safford fourth with 90 and Tombstone fifth with 109. Sophomore Gabrial Escanuela of Poston Butte took first in 17:31.94.
For the girls’ race, Thatcher won the title with 26 followed by Poston Butte with 33. Sophomore Cailin Sagnimeni of Poston Butte took firstin 21:09.57.
Placing for the Benson boys were senior Joseph Akers second, junior Ezekiel Crowley seventh, junior Aaric Myatt 14th, sophomore Syric Ramerez 21st, freshman Benjamin Blalock 31st, junior David Souza 24th and sophomore Devon Dube 41st.
Placing for the Bobcats girls were junior Ella Allred 11th, freshman Rayleigh Olsen 18th, junior Liliana Lerblance 19th and freshman Nichole Holbert 25th.
Running for the St. David boys was senior Corbin Fry, who finished 20th; running for the Tigers girls was senior Lauren Jones, who placed 33rd.
Placing for the Tombstone boys were junior Anthony Piro 18th, junior Landen Pease 19th, sophomore Danary Jackson 32nd, junior Valen Morales 33rd, sophomore Ethan Bercot 36th and sophomore Ryan Pepper 37th.
Placing for the Yellow Jackets girls were senior Miranda Medlen-Ursell 17th and sophomore Kashari Baker 23rd.
Placing for the Willcox Cowboys were freshman Sawyer Thompson 23rd, freshman Jonathan Rodarte 24th, and junior Lane Whetten 30th.
Placing for the Willcox Cowgirls were sophomore Ainsley Hepworth second, senior Maylee Thompson 14th, senior Yuliana Reyes 28th and senior Allison Wilson 32nd.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association cross country sectionals will be held Wednesday, Nov. 2, at Rio Rico High School. Benson, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox are members of the Division IV South. The boys’ race will begin at 4 p.m.; the girls’ race will follow at 4:30 p.m.
