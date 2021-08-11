COUNTY — Cross country teams from five Cochise County schools have started preparing for their first competitions that are less than a month away.
Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Tombstone and Willcox girls’ and boys’ teams are five of the 20 teams that make up the Arizona Interscholastic Association’s Division Four South region. In total, the Division Four region is made up of 73 schools from around the state.
The Benson Bobcats have nine girls and 12 boys on their roster. Team captains include seniors Amity Hall, Tommy Caywood and Zach Laura and junior Joseph Akers. Head coach Randy Barney is assisted by Tori Moncada.
“I’m excited about the numbers and the quality of athletes we have this season,” Barney said. “We have a young team this year but our girls and boys are definitely going to be very competitive.”
In his 14th year coaching the Bobcats, Barney is excited to have his athletes competing in a full schedule of meets.
“Last season was shortened due to COVID but this year we have a full schedule again,” he said.
Benson will be hosting two meets this season. The first will be on Wednesday, Sept. 1; the Benson Cross Country Invitation will be on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
The Bisbee Pumas have six girls and 19 boys signed up to run.
“I really like cross country as a sport because it helps you physically, mentally and emotionally,” said Bisbee cross country coach Armando Ballesteros, in his 12th season coaching the Pumas. “We have six of our seven boys from last year returning (one graduated) and a rebuilding year for our girls’ team. We have lots of talent; I’m excited to see what they will accomplish.”
Bisbee will be hosting its invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 29.
The St. David Tigers have four athletes, one girl and three boys, but Coach Richard Jones is hoping that more will come out for the team once they see how much fun running cross country can be.
“I’m looking forward to the challenge of coaching a new group of athletes,” said Jones, in his third year coaching. “We’re also excited to have a full schedule of meets this season.”
The Tombstone cross country team has two girls and nine boys. Yellow Jackets coach Jake Winslow, who has been Tombstone head coach for 19 years, is enthused about the growth he hopes to see in his athletes during the next few months leading up to regionals and state.
“I’m excited to be working with this brand new group of athletes,” Winslow said. “We are a young team with athletes who are eager to learn. I’m looking forward to seeing how much they improve throughout the season and where they will be in November for sectionals and state competitions.”
Tombstone will be hosting its invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 8.
The Willcox Cowgirls and Cowboys are working on building their program with thefive girls and three boys.
“I’m looking forward to building a program where our kids are excited to run and see their daily improvements,” Willcox first-year coach Jennifer Wilson said. “I’m excited to help our runners develop into well-rounded athletes.”
Willcox will be hosting an invitational on Wednesday, Sept. 15.
