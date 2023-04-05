Five Cochise County schools, the Benson Bobcats, the Bisbee Pumas, the Douglas Bulldogs, the Valley Union Blue Devils and the Willcox Cowboys/Cowgirls, competed in the 10-team Bill Taylor Kiwanis Invitational Saturday, April 1. at Bisbee High School.
Safford won the boys title with 191 points followed by Douglas with 101.5, Benson third with 96.5, Willcox fourth with 90, Bisbee seventh with 50 and Valley Union eighth with 7.
The Benson girls took first place with 155.5 points followed by Safford with 148, Douglas third with 103, Willcox fourth with 86.5, Valley Union seventh with 18, and Bisbee eighth with 11.
Placing for the Benson boys wer: senior Joseph Akers, first in the 400 and the 800; sophomore Laura-Hughes Jacob, fourth in the discus and sixth in the shot put; junior Aaric Myatt, fourth in the 3,200; freshman Brax Cluf,f tied for fourth in the pole vault; freshman Aiden Kurzhals, fourth in the discus and fourth in the javelin; sophomore Flint Davis, tied for fourth in the pole vault and seventh in the 100; junior James Leck, sixth in the 3,200; junior David Souza, sixth in the discus and seventh in the 110 hurdles; junior Makai Pralto, sixth in the long jump and eighth in the 110 hurdles; senior Jake Swies, seventh in the 200, eighth in the triple jump, and eighth in the high jump; senior Robert Sturgeon, seventh in the javelin; the 4x800 team (Myatt, Leck, Garrett, Ramirez) second; the 4x100 team (Akers, Workman, Cluff, Davis) third; and the 4x400 team (Akers, Workman, Cluff, Davis) third.
Placing for the Bobcat girls were senior Riann Cluff, first in the pole vault and second in the triple jump; junior Ella Allred, first in the 400 and second in the 800; junior, Trinity Foy second in the 100 and 100 hurdles and third in the 200; freshman Morgan Jones, seventh in the 100 and 200; sophomore Shannon Frost, second in the 400 and fifth in the 200; freshman Araya Stanley, fourth in the 300 hurdles, fifth in the high jump, and sixth in the 400; junior Willow Pralto, fifth in the 1,600 and second in the 3,200; junior Lauren McBride, third in the 300 hurdles and fourth in the 100 hurdles; senior Madison England, fifth in the 100 hurdles and sixth in the high jump; freshman Olsen Rayleigh, fifth in the 300 hurdles, seventh in the long jump, and eighth in the triple jump; junior Paris Crowley, eighth in the high jump; senior Brooke Schmidt, tied for third in the pole vault; senior Briley Barney, tied for third in the pole vault; senior Tatianna Quezada, eighth in the discus; the 4x00 team (Cluff, McBride, England, Foy) first; and the 4x400 team (Frost, E. Allred, Stanley, Cluff) first.
Placing for the Bisbee boys were senior Ramon Loya, third in the 1,600 and 3,200; sophomore Mason Richardson, third in the pole vault; sophomore Spencer Anthony, third in the discus; freshman Luis Saavedra, fifth in the long jump; senior Angel Yepiz, sixth in the high jump; freshman Luis Ramirez, ninth in the high jump; sophomore Eduardo Navarette, seventh in the 3,200; the 4x800 team (Loya, Richardson, Ramirez, Yepiz) first; the 4x100 team (Coronado, Anthony, Saavedra, Gonzales) fifth; and the 4x400 team (Anthony, Loya, Richardson, Yepiz) sixth.
Placing for the Bisbee girls were sophomore Kitana Rogers, fourth in the high jump and sixth in the pole vault; and freshman Shajae Bailey, sixth in the 100 hurdles.
Placing for the Douglas boys were junior Christian Martinez, first in the pole vault; junior Dakota Hernandez, second in the pole vault; junior Geomar Reyes, third in the 200 and fifth in the 100; senior Jose Hernande,z fourth in the 110 hurdles and seventh in the 300 hurdles; junior Derek Pena, fifth in the 110 hurdles; senior Alexis Grijalva, sixth in the 110 hurdles and eighth in the 300 hurdles; senior Emiliana Berthley, sixth in the 200 and seventh in the 100; senior Christopher Brock, sixth in the 400; sophomore Mario Villalobos, fifth in the 1,600 and sixth in the 800; senior Fernando Vildosola, fifth in the triple jump; senior Ben Sanadoval, second in the shot put and seventh in the discus; freshman Toscano Brayan, seventh in the long jump; junior Kaleb Peterson, eighth in the 1,600; the 4x100 team (Brock, Martinez, Corrales, Reyes) second; the 4x400 team (Reyes, Martinez, Corrales, Brock) second; and the 4x800 team (Burgos, Villalobos, Arvayo, Peterson) third.
Placing for the Douglas girls were sophomore Ana Bojorquez, first in the 1,600 and 3,200; senior Mia Verdugo, fourth in the 800 and sixth in the 1,600; freshman, Alexis Hymes, first in the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles; junior Mercedes Rangel, third in the 800 and fourth in the 1,600; freshman Koral Sainz, fourth in the long jump and sixth in the triple jump; junior Abigail Marin, fourth in the 100; senior Katrina Altamirano, fifth in the pole vault; freshman Jessica Quijada, seventh in the 400 and eighth in the 100; junior Anelisa Madero, fifth in the 800; freshman Zayret Lopez, seventh in the triple jump and eighth in the long jump; sophomore Sarah Velenzuela, eighth in the shot put; the 4x800 team (Verdugo, Bojorquez, Palma, Rangel) second; the 4x100 team (Corella, Burgos, Sainz, Marin) third; and the 4x400 team (Corella, Burgos, Sainz, Marin) third.
Placing for the Valley Union boys were senior Will Smith, fifth in the high jump; and freshman Chris Gonzales, seventh in the 1600 and eighth in the long jump.
Placing for the Blue Devils girls were sophomore Angela Vasquez, fourth in the javelin and sixth in the discus; and senior Jaime Vasquez, fifth in the discus and shot put and seventh in the javelin.
Placing for the Willcox boys were senior Josiah Sheats, first in the high jump and fourth in the triple jump; junior Jacob Kauffman, third in the high jump; junior Bryson Kibler, third in the shot put; junior Lane Whetten, fourth in the high jump; freshman Sawyer Thompson, sixth in the triple jump; junior Yahlijah Hunter, sixth in the 100; senior Ulisses Izazaga, fourth in the 800 and fifth in the 400; sophomore Alan Solis, second in the long jump, seventh in the triple jump, and seventh in the 400; sophomore Caden Hooper, third in the long jump; senior Alexis Hernandez, eighth in the 400; junior Felipe Perez, fifth in the 3,200, sixth in the 1,600, and eighth in the 800; senior Evan Truschke, eighth in the javelin; the 4x100 team fourth; the 4x400 team fourth; and the 4x800 team fourth.
Placing for the Cowgirls were senior Maylee Thompson, first in the 100, 200, javelin and long jump; freshman Yehira Galaz, second in the shot put and third in the discus; sophomore Evelyn Allred, sixth in the long jump and eighth in the high jump; sophomore Annie Allred, sixth in the 100 and eighth in the 200; junior Karissa Riggs, fifth in the triple jump and javelin; senior Malia Rodgers, seventh in the high jump; sophomore Darlene Cecena, eighth in the 1600; sophomore Monica Ruiz, sixth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles; the 4x100 team (Foote, Gorrobo, Lester, Lydia) fourth; and the 4x400 team (Dominguez, Gorrobo, Lester, Mortensen) fifth.
The teams’ next competitions are Benson at the Blue Ridge Invitational on Thursday, April 6; Bisbee, Valley Union and Willcox at the Eighth Annual Joe Brady Memorial Marana Invitational on Friday, April 7; and Douglas in Benson at the Jerry Lee Invitational on Friday, April 14.
