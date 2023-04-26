Track and field teams from Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Valley Union and Willcox competed in the 14-team Safford Rotary Invitational on Friday, April 21.
The Thatcher Eagles won the boys meet with 196.25 points. Benson finished fifth with 55, followed by Willcox sixth, Bisbee eighth, St. David 10th and Valley Union 11th.
Thatcher also won the girls meet with 226 points, followed by Benson in second with 104. Willcox finished fourth, Valley Union 12th, St. David 13th and Bisbee 14th.
Placing for the Benson boys were senior Joseph Akers, first in the 800 and second in the 400; senior Landen Vance, third in the discus; freshman Brax Cluff, seventh in the pole vault; junior Ezekiel Crowley, seventh in the 800; junior James Leck, eighth in the 3,200; junior Aaric Myatt, fourth in the 3,200 and sixth in the 1,600; freshman Abel Osuna, seventh in the 110 hurdles; senior Jake Swies, sixth in the pole vault and eighth in the triple jump; the 4x400 (Akers, freshman Andrew , Swies, sophomore Flint Davis,) third; the 4x100 (Cluff, Workman, Swies, David), fifth; and the 4x800 (Myatt, Leck, sophomore Buck Garrett, sophomore Syric Ramirez), fifth.
Placing for the Benson girls were senior Riann Cluff, first in the pole vault and fifth in the triple jump; junior Trinity Foy, second in the 100 and fourth in the 100 hurdles; sophomore Shannon Frost, third in the 400 and sixth in the 200; junior Ella Allred, second in the 1,600 and fourth in the 800; senior Brooke Schmid,t fourth in the pole vault; senior Briley Barney, fourth in the pole vault; junior Lauren McBride, fifth in the 300 hurdles and seventh in the 100 hurdles; freshman Morgan Jones, sixth in the 400; senior Madison England, seventh in the high jump; junior Brooklyn Peterson, seventh in the triple jump; freshman Araya Stanley, seventh in the 300 hurdles; the 4x400 (Frost, Allred, Stanley, Cluff,) second; and the 4x100 (Cluff, McBride, England, Foy), third.
Placing for the Bisbee boys were senior Ramon Loya, second in the 3,200; sophomore Spencer Anthony, fourth in the pole vault; sophomore Mason Richardson, fourth in the pole vault; the 4x800 (Loya, senior Jesus Ramirez Moreno, Richardson, senior Angel Yepiz,) third; and the 4x400 (Anthony, Moreno, Luis Saavedra, Loya), sixth.
Placing for the Bisbee girls was sophomore Kitana Rogers, eighth in the high jump.
Placing for the St. David boys were senior Koy Richardson, second in the javelin; and senior Brayten Trejo, eighth in the discus.
Placing for the St. David girls was sophomore Lauren Jones, seventh in the discus.
Placing for the Valley Union boys was senior Will Smith, sixth in the high jump.
Placing for the Valley Union girls was senior Jaime Vasquez, fifth in the discus.
Placing for the Willcox boys were junior Yahlijah Hunter, sixth in the 100; senior Josiah Sheats, third in the long jump and seventh in the high jump; senior Ulisses Izazaga, fourth in the 400 and 800; junior Felipe Perez, sixth in the 3,200 and eighth in the 1,600; sophomore Alan Solis, sixth in the long jump; sophomore Caden Hooper, seventh in the 100; junior Jaden Wilson, eighth in the shot put; the 4x100 (freshman Sawyer Thompson, Hooper, Hunter, Sheats), second; and the 4x400 (senior Alexis Hernandez, junior Jacob Kauffman, Izazaga, Solis), fifth.
Placing for the Willcox girls were senior Maylee Thompson, first in the 100, 200, long jump and javelin; freshman Yehira Galaz, sixth in the discus and shot put; junior Karissa Riggs, sixth in the javelin; and the 4x400 team, third.
On Friday, April 28, Benson will be at the East Valley Qualifier in Queen Creek while Bisbee, St. David, Valley Union and Willcox will be competing in the Marana Last Chance.
