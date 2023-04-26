Track and field teams from Benson, Bisbee, St. David, Valley Union and Willcox competed in the 14-team Safford Rotary Invitational on Friday, April 21.

The Thatcher Eagles won the boys meet with 196.25 points. Benson finished fifth with 55,  followed by Willcox sixth, Bisbee eighth, St. David 10th and Valley Union 11th.

