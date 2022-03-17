SAFFORD − Track and field teams from Benson, Tombstone and Willcox competed in the Safford Bulldog Invitational, a state qualifying meet, Friday, March 11.
The Thatcher Eagles girls won the 18-team event with 203 points, followed by the Safford Bulldogs in second with 188 and the Willcox Cowgirls third with 78. The Tombstone Yellow Jackets finished seventh with 22 and the Benson Bobcats ninth with 19.
The Thatcher boys placed first in their 18-team competition with 181 points, followed by the Morenci Wildcats in second with 116. The Benson Bobcats finished fifth with 61, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets eighth with 31 and the Willcox Cowboys in 10th with 14.
Placing for the Benson girls were junior Ally Jennings, second in the discus with 100-7 and third in the shot put with 27-6; and junior Brooke Schmidt. fourth in the pole vault at 6-6.
Placing for the Benson boys were senior David Teso, second in the discus with 123-9 and third in the javelin with 113-6; junior Andrew Arnold, fifth in the 100 with 12.19; freshman Flint Davis, eighth in the 200 with 25.54; junior Joseph Akers, sixth in the 800 with 2:15.43; freshman Oskar Bergh, seventh in the 800 with 2:17.75 and seventh in the 1600 with 5:05.74; sophomore Aaric Myatt, eighth in the 3200 with 12:06.36; senior Ryan Francione, second in the 110 hurdles with 17.73 and fourth in the 300 hurdles with 46.95; junior Jake Swies, sixth in the pole vault with 10-0; the 4x800 relay team (Akers, Bergh, Myatt, freshmen Syric Ramerez), third with a 9:30.74; and the 4x400 relay team (Akers, Teso, Bergh, senior James Lerblance), third with a 3:54.40.
“Everyone competed hard at this meet; they all have positive attitudes and are making good progress this early in the season,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “We had several of our athletes PR. We see good things happening as the season progresses.”
Placing for the Tombstone girls were senior Shia Yeh, second in the 400 with 1:05.16 and sixth in the 200 with 29.64; sophomore Elya Wildgen, eighth in the 800 with 2:59.43; sophomore Cora Lehman, eighth in the 1600 with 6:36.92; freshman Ed’Jerrica Spencer, sixth in the high jump with 4-4; freshman Rachel Thursby, eighth in the high jump with 4-2; and the 4x400 relay team (Yeh, Wildgen, Spencer, freshman Kashari Baker), third with 4:52.94.
Placing for the Tombstone boys were sophomore Malachi Keller, first in the high jump with 6-2 and fifth in the 200 with 25.24; sophomore Anthony Piro, fourth in the 3200 with 11:36.08; senior Devon Mize, fourth in the javelin with 113-0; freshman Hunter Griesemer, eighth in the high jump with 5-4; the 4x100 relay team (Keller, Griesemer, freshman Caiden Bidgood, freshman Tyrick Tester), sixth with 50.33; the 4x400 relay team (Griesemer, Tester, Bidgood, Keller), seventh with 4:10.97; and the 4x800 relay team (Piro, freshman Landon Pease, sophomore Valen Morales, freshman Ethan Bercot), seventh in 10:54.21.
“We had some good things happen for us at this meet,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “We definitely have the opportunity to do more special things down the road, but it will take a lot of hard work and dedication.”
Placing for the Willcox Cowgirls were junior Maylee Thompson, first in the 100 in 13.65, first in the 200 in 27.78, first in the long jump with 16-1 and first in the javelin with 94-11; freshman Ainsley Hepworth, first in the 800 in 2:39.39, first in the 1600 in 5:59.49 and second in the 3200 in 13:07.56; sophomore Karissa Riggs, fifth in the javelin with 74-6, eighth in the 200 in 29.92 and sixth in the triple jump with 29-4; freshman Annie Allred, seventh in the 400 in 1:10.59; and senior Anna Vega, eighth in the long jump with 13-6.
Placing for the Cowboys were junior Ulisses Izazaga, fifth in the 400 in 56.53 and fifth in the 800 in 2:12.73; sophomore Jaden Wilson, eighth in the discus with 102-0; and the 4x800 relay team (Izazaga, junior Alexis Hernandez, freshman Alan Solis, sophomore Felipe Perez), fourth in 9:42.60.
“Our athletes are hungry to set PRs and work hard to get there,” Willcox coach Mike Rand said, “and we had several PRs in this meet. We are looking for continual improvement and getting state qualifying marks at future events.”
The Benson Bobcats and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets will travel to Tucson Sunnyside High School on Friday, March 18, to compete in the 18th Annual Mario Castro Track & Field Invitational.
