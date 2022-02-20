TOMBSTONE − Tombstone English teacher Shawn Ashbaugh is ready for his first season as the Yellow Jackets softball coach.
Ashbaugh takes over for Carlos Valenzuela. He is the fourth Tombstone softball coach in the last four years.
“I truly believe our faculty and students are blessed to be at Tombstone High School,” Ashbaugh said. “Tombstone is known for its commitment to excellence in the classroom and there is no reason why our school can’t field competitive sports teams.”
Tombstone went 0-11 last season.
Ashbaugh looks forward to rebuilding a program that has gone 14-97 since the 2016-17 season.
“The same attributes that lead to success in the classroom or an occupation are necessary in softball or any sport,” Ashbaugh said. “Outside of athleticism, individual enthusiasm, tenacity, and self-discipline are key.”
Ashbaugh’s inspiration comes from his family.
“I look up to my father.” Ashbaugh said. “He was an amazing college professor and band director, but he was beloved at the end of his career for his teaching at a socioeconomically disadvantaged elementary school in Austin, Texas. He is now retired, but he was a phenomenal music teacher.”
In softball, success is about perspiration.
“We remind our athletes that softball is a game of individual failure so overcoming failure is paramount for individual athlete and team success.”
Tombstone teacher Thom Gross will serve as an assistant coach.
“I am an English teacher and Coach Thom Gross runs one of the most successful JROTC programs in the country,” Ashbaugh said. “We both love competitive sports and coaches are teachers; it is a natural transition.”
The Yellow Jackets open their season on Wednesday, Feb. 23, hosting St. Augustine at 3:30 p.m.
After that, Tombstone travels to St. David for a game with the Tigers Thursday, Feb. 24.
Senior night is April 26 when Tombstone hosts Willcox.
