SIERRA VISTA — The Avengers Little League baseball team, which is composed of boys and girls with special needs, closed out another successful season Saturday with two games against the First Responders, a group of EMS personnel from the Sierra Vista and Fry Fire Departments at the Domingo Paiz field.
After each game, each Avengers player was presented with a certificate and a special gift commemorating the 2022 season.
Michelle Henretta is executive director of Avengers Inclusion, which includes Avengers Special Needs Sports in Sierra Vista. She helped start the Avengers six years ago beginning with just five athletes. This year there was enough interest to create two teams, a youth division for those ages 5-13, and the senior division which was for players 13 and older. Between the two teams there are over 20 athletes playing baseball this summer.
“I think word of mouth has helped us increase our numbers to the point we were able to create two teams this year,” Henretta said. “This season has been so fantastic. We went back to the basics with our first team because our seniors have been with us for five years. It was exciting to watch them grow and move up to where they now play major division baseball players. We have kids who are now pitching and serving as assistant coaches to these younger kids. Some of them are even umpiring at these games. It’s been so rewarding to watch these kids grow skills-wise and leadership wise.”
Each team played a total of eight games beginning in March and ending Saturday.
“This is so good for these kids,” she said. “It’s helping them engage with not only other kids but like today, with these firefighters and paramedics who may show up to their house for whatever reason. We are definitely increasing community awareness and at the same time, having a really great time being out here.”
Ladd Hall, captain for the Fry Fire Department, was one of the first responders who showed up to play baseball with the Avengers Saturday.
“This is such a great opportunity for us to come out here and interact with these kids,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun. We’re still on duty today and while we’re still able to run calls we have this opportunity to come out here and play some ball with these kids. Seeing the smiles on all their faces has made it so worthwhile.”
Hall has been around baseball all his life and remembers what it was like being a young ball player and learning the game.
“For us to be able to come out here today and do it was great,” he said. “I’m so glad we were able to do this. I’m sure we’ll be out here next year and the year after as well.”
Heneretta said the Challenger Division offers multiple special needs sports options throughout the year.
Next up will be bowling followed by track in the fall, soccer in the winter and basketball in the spring.
According to Henretta the vision for Avengers Special Needs Sports is, “A world where people with special needs can share in the joy of sports and community.”
Its mission is “To provide recreational sports for children and young adults with special needs through a volunteer driven community. Partnering with peers as ‘buddies’ to assist when needed and also a fun socialization experience for everyone involved.”
The Avengers goal is to “open all abilities we play for, smiles and celebrate each goal as our athletes learn the skills of each sport and build confidence. We believe we can ignite change in the community through acceptance and understanding as we all play together.”
For more on the Avengers Special Needs sports program visit their Facebook page at Avengers Inclusion Organization | Facebook.
