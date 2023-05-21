Baker named new boys basketball coach at Buena

Dennis Baker, shown above talking to some of his players prior to a game at Tombstone, has been named the new boys basketball coach at Buena.

 Bruce Whetten Herald/Review

Dennis Baker has been named the new boys basketball coach at Buena High School replacing Tyler Molesworth who stepped down after three seasons as head coach at Buena so he would reportedly spend more time with his family.

For the past two years Baker had been the head coach at Tombstone where he was taking a program that went 3-19 overall his first year and 7-16 last year and building it into what has the potential to be a double-digit winning team next year. Prior to taking over at Tombstone Baker had coached previously for five years at Buena where he was the assistant coach and head junior varsity coach.

