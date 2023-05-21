Baker named new boys basketball coach at Buena

Dennis Baker has been named the new boys basketball coach at Buena High School replacing Tyler Molesworth who stepped down after three seasons as head coach at Buena so he would reportedly spend more time with his family.
For the past two years Baker had been the head coach at Tombstone where he was taking a program that went 3-19 overall his first year and 7-16 last year and building it into what has the potential to be a double-digit winning team next year. Prior to taking over at Tombstone Baker had coached previously for five years at Buena where he was the assistant coach and head junior varsity coach.
“I always loved coaching at Buena,” the new Buena coach said. “That’s really where I got the bulk of my high school coaching basketball experience. When the opportunity opened up because of coach Molesworth stepping down, it was an opportunity I thought about and looked at. It was actually hard for me to leave Tombstone. It was not an easy decision to make, and I mean that in the most sincere and genuine way I can.”
Baker said because of the talent level and the way the program was progressing he had plans on staying at Tombstone longer than two years.
“I know where that program is going and I wanted to finish what we started,” he said. “I had developed relationships with the players and their families. A lot of my coaching friends and people I trust, people that I consider to be mentors, made me look at this opportunity at Buena and see it for what it really is. From there I was just reminded how much I love the Buena people, the families whose lives I was able to be a part of during the five years I coached there. It’s a bigger school, bigger opportunity and kind of an opportunity for me to go back where I originally wanted to be anyway.”
Baker says he looks forward to continuing Buena’s winning tradition in basketball.
“This is what it’s all about and where I want to be for a long time,” he said. “I feel confident where this basketball team can go.”
Baker met with his returning Buena players this past week and plans on having them participate in several summer basketball camps.
“I’m planning on making it a busy summer for us,” he said. “We’re planning on getting to know each other and building up chemistry and continuity in a fast paced kind of cram session over the summer.
“We’re going to be attending a Bobby Hurley team camp at ASU on June 16. We’re going to get to play and practice with the ASU coaches and players.
“I want these guys to understand they’re doing this and representing our community. I want these kids to understand the community is paying attention and they care too.”
Baker said even though he will not be at Tombstone any more he still wishes them nothing but the best adding he will follow their success on the court and possibly even attend a game or two if his schedule allows.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.