Baseball Apaches lose for first time at home this season

DOUGLAS − After winning their previous 19 games at home this season, the Cochise College Apaches baseball team lost for the first time on their home field Tuesday, April 19, getting a doubleheader split with Tucson’s Pima Community College.
Pima won the first game 8-0 and rallied from a 10-3 deficit in the second game to lead 11-10 only to lose 12-11 on Connor Caskenette’s walk-off single.
In the first game Pima sophomore left-hander Bradon Zastrow kept the Apaches off balance, throwing a five-hit shutout, walking four and striking out three on 100 pitches.
Zastrow got Cochise to hit into four double plays.
Angel Ortiz, Jose Velasquez and Martin Miranda pitched for Pima allowing 11 hits, walking three and striking out five.
Pima led 1-0 going into the top of the third when three straight walks loaded the bases with no outs. The Aztecs scored on a two-run single and a two-run double.
Makai DeSoto and Leobardo Melendez each went 2-for-3 for Cochise. Cameron Crotte was 1-for-2.
In the second game Cochise scored a run in the first when Crotte’s sacrifice fly scored Aron Marsh; two in the second when Damian Garcia and Gerardo Hernandez each scored. Garcia’s solo home run to left field gave the Apaches a 4-0 lead.
Pima got on the board with a run in the top of the fourth.
Cochise countered in the fourth and fifth innings as Martinez had an RBI double and Caskenette an RBI single in the fourth and Alan Ochoa a two-run single in the fifth for an 8-1 lead.
Crotte’s two-run single in the eighth made the score 10-3 Cochise.
In the top of the ninth Pima sent 13 batters to the plate and scored eight runsfor an 11-10 lead. The big blow was a three-run home run that tied the game at 10-10.
In the bottom of the ninth, the score tied and darkness setting in at Bo Hall Field, Ochoa managed to get on base with one out. Following a strikeout for the second out, Marsh tripled to center, scoring Ochoa and setting the stage for Caskenette’s game-winning hit.
The Apaches used seven pitchers. Treyjan Meza pitched four innings followed by Ozuna and Evan Shaw who went two innings each. Pima had 14 hits, walked twice and struck out seven times.
Cochise had 15 hits. Marsh was 3-for-5 with four runs scored and an RBI, Caskenette was 3-for-5 scored a run and had two RBIs, Garcia was 2-for-3 with three runs scored and an RBI, Hernandez was 3-for-5 two runs scored and an RBI and Ochoa was 2-for-4 with a run scored and three RBIs.
With four games remaining in the regular season Cochise is in third place in the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference with a 38-14 overall record and a 24-10 conference record.
Arizona Western (43-9, 27-7) remains in first; Central Arizona College (42-9, 26-8) is in second and Yavapai College (33-14-1, 21-11) is in fourth.
Cochise did not play this weekend and has an important home doubleheader Tuesday against Arizona Western. The Apaches conclude their regular season Saturday, April 30, at South Mountain in Phoenix.
The top four teams in Division 1 qualify for the postseason. The first and second place teams will host the fourth and third place teams in a best-of-three series May 5-6-7.
