The new synthetic turf baseball infield at Cochise College will be used for the first time this weekend when the Apaches host Colorado Northwestern Community College of Craig, Colorado, in a four-game series.
Cochise College's Dylan Bradford leads off at third base while Carlos Vega anticipates the play during a recent intrasquad scrimmage.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
Martin Miranda throws off the new synthetic pitcher's mound at the Cochise College Douglas campus.
Bruce Whetten Herald/Review
The new synthetic turf baseball infield at Cochise College will be used for the first time this weekend when the Apaches host Colorado Northwestern Community College of Craig, Colorado, in a four-game series.
DOUGLAS − The Cochise College Apaches baseball team will break in its new synthetic turf infield this weekend when they host Colorado Northwestern Community College of Craig, Colorado, in a four-game series on the Douglas campus.
Two seven-inning games will be played on Friday and two on Saturday beginning at noon each day.
There is no admission charge to any of Cochise College’s home athletic events.
Todd Inglehart is beginning his 24th season as head baseball coach of the Apaches.
He admits he’s eager to see how his team adjusts to the new synthetic field.
“I’m interested to see how it plays,” he said. “Yeah, we’ve been practicing on it and had intrasquad (games) but it’s going to play so much different. There used to be so many one-hop doubles and you can’t even hit a high chopper now. Everything stays down, it takes some getting used to.
“It’s not faster, it’s just different. The ball will stay down instead of coming up, which is another thing, we had to get our infielders back in the habit of coming to get balls instead of sitting back knowing the predictable hop. They still need to be aggressive and those types of things.”
Inglehart says he’s not thrilled about starting the season this early but because the Arizona Community College Athletic Conference begins play Feb. 14, the team needs to start now to get in the 11 preseason games needed before league play begins.
“There’s never enough time (to get ready),” he said. “I want to see what these guys are like. I don’t know them well enough in terms of how well they’re going to respond to failure, to success when guys are playing.”
Inglehart describes his team as experienced. He said the pitching staff will be in new roles and no pitcher will throw more than three or four innings this weekend or next, saying they’re just not ready.
“Some of our returning starting pitchers will throw the front end of doubleheaders instead of the back end,” he said. “I’m excited for them but as a coach, there is a little apprehension as to what am I going to see, what are we going to get.
“It’s a facility to be proud of, that’s for sure. Once the game starts it’s about winning and losing. Our main focus is to find out who we are and get some kind of idea for when we start conference.”
Cochise athletic officials have announced that on Saturday, Feb. 4, at 11:50 a.m. prior to the noon game with Community Christian College of Redlands, California, there will be a first-pitch ceremony to welcome the new field.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.