Benson, ALA gearing up for semifinal rematch

BENSON —This year’s 2A state semifinals features the top four teams in the state, two of which are from the San Pedro Region and also includes a rematch of last year’s state semifinal game between Benson High School and Arizona Lutheran Academy, which Benson won 34-27.
The three-seeded Bobcats, champions of the San Pedro Region, and the second-seeded Coyotes, champions of the Gila Region, are scheduled to face each other Saturday at 2 p.m. at Desert Vista High School in Phoenix in the 2A state semifinals.
Top-seeded and unbeaten Parker, champions of the Agua Fria Region, will face fourth seed Morenci, which finished second to Benson in the San Pedro Region in the other semifinal game scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday. The two winners will meet at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27 for the 2A state championship.
The overall series between Benson and ALA is tied at 3-3. The Bobcats won last year’s game advancing to the state championship game, which they lost to Santa Cruz Valley. Benson also won the 2017 and 2016 games after losing three straight in 2014, 2012 and 2011.
Benson is 9-2 overall, 7-1 in conference, 4-1 in region. Arizona Lutheran is 11-1 overall, 8-1 in conference, 4-1 in region. Pima is the lone common opponent between these two schools. Arizona Lutheran beat Pima 33-27 last week advancing to this game, while the Roughriders edged Benson 21-14 Sept. 30 in Benson.
Benson running back senior Devin Bowling, whose school record 419 yard performance last Friday night propelled the Bobcats into the state semifinals, was honored Wednesday as the KVOA Friday Night Football Fever Computer Revival Player of the Week.
Bowling was virtually unstoppable in the Bobcats win over St. Johns, scoring five touchdowns. Through 11 games this season, Devin has rushed for 1,480 yards and has scored 16 rushing TD’s. He averages 11.1 yards every time he carries the ball.
In addition to Bowling, the Bobcats have seniors Jace Barney and Tristan Martinez who have run for 680 and 448 yards respectively, each scoring eight touchdowns. Barney had eight carries for 60 yards in the win over St. Johns and scored the Bobcats first touchdown of the game. Martinez did not play against the Redskins due to an injury he suffered the week before against Sequoia Pathway. He is expected to be on the field Saturday however for the semifinal game.
The Bobcats also have the arm of senior Brok Determan to rely on to help offset the run. Through 11 games this season, Determan has thrown for 680 yards, averaging 23.4 yards per completion, has 15 touchdowns and just three interceptions.
Arizona Lutheran is led by senior quarterback Jackson Indahl, who has thrown for 1,536 yards this season with 25 TD’s and three interceptions. Senior running back Jacob Holguin leads the team in rushing and receiving, having run for 1,143 yards this season while recording 487 yards in receptions, scoring a combined 34 TD’s through the air as well as on the ground.
“Benson is a well-coached, disciplined and physical football team in all phases of the game,” David Peter, head football coach at Arizona Lutheran Academy said. “Their lines have been very successful in controlling the line of scrimmage, and our defense will have a tough time containing Devin Bowling and the other Benson athletes if the line is successful again on Saturday. I believe that both teams are peaking at the right time, and we are looking forward to the challenge.”
When asked about the upcoming game with ALA, Benson’s coach Chris Determan said, “Arizona Lutheran Academy has a good football team whose only loss this season was to Parker, the number one ranked team in the 2A. We just need to go out, play well and hopefully get some good breaks.”
Determan acknowledged Holguin is extremely fast, runs the ball well and their linemen are good at opening holes for him.
“He could definitely pose a problem for us; our defense needs to play well to contain him,” the coach said. “Any team can beat any other team on any given night.”
In the two playoff games this season, Benson has outscored its opponents 97-13 while Arizona Lutheran has a 94-47 scoring edge.
Saturday’s game can be viewed for a fee on the NFHS Network.
