TUCSON — The Benson Bobcats and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets track and field teams competed in the 35-team 18th Annual Mario Castro Track & Field Invitational March 18.
The Benson girls finished ninth overall. Placing for the Bobcats were junior Maggie Baker, first in the pole vault with a 7-0; Brooke Schmidt, third in the pole vault with a 6-6; junior Briley Barney, fourth in the pole vault with a 6-6; junior Brooklyn Petersen, fifth in the triple jump with a 31-0 and eighth in the long jump with a 14-03; junior Madison England, seventh in the 100 hurdles with an 18.94; sophomore Lauren McBride, sixth in the 300 hurdles with a 54.07; and the 800 sprint medley team (Barker, England, McBride, freshman Shannon Frost), third with a 2:06.58.
The Benson boys finished sixth overall. Placing for the Bobcat boys were senior Alexis Torres, first in the triple jump with a 41-07.50 and seventh in the long jump with an 18-11.50; junior Landen Vance, second in the discus with a 114-03 and eighth in the javelin with a 109-06; senior David Teso, third in the pole vault with a 9-6 and fourth in the shot put with a 36-0; senior Gabe Osuna, third in the shot put with a 36-6.50 and fifth in the discus with a 104-05; junior Jake Swies, fourth in the pole vault with a 9-6; freshman Oskar Bergh, sixth in the 1600 with a 5:01.63; senior Ryan Francione, seventh in the 110 hurdles with a 17.15; and the 800 sprint medley tam (Francione, Torres, junior Joseph Akers, freshman Flint Davis) third with a 1:45.09.
“Everyone did awesome, with many of our athletes setting PRs in their events,” Benson coach Randy Barney said. “Everyone had great attitudes and definitely had fun at this meet.”
The Yellow Jackets girls finished 13th. Placing for Tombstone were senior Shia Yeh, third in the 400 with a 1:06.47; freshman Rachel Thursby, third in the high jump with a 4-8; and the 4x400 relay team (Yeh, Thursby, sophomore Elya Wildgen, freshman Kashari Baker), seventh with a 4:50.45.
The Yellow Jacket boys finished 16th. Placing for Tombstone was senior Devon Mize, seventh in the javelin with a 112-04.
“Our kids who are competing are improving with every meet,” Tombstone coach Jake Winslow said. “Even if they aren’t making it into the top scoring positions, they are doing very well.”
Tombstone will be in Chandler on Friday, March 25, to compete in the Nike Chandler Rotary Invitational. Benson will in Bisbee on Saturday, March 26, to compete in the Bill Taylor Kiwanis Invitational.
Benson will host its annual Coach Jerry Lee Track and Field Invitational on Saturday, April 2.
