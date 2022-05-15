TEMPE − Defending 2A state baseball champion Benson is back in the state finals after knocking off the Miami Vandals 11-3 Friday in the state semifinals at Diablo Stadium.
Third-seeded Benson faced top-seeded Scottsdale Christian, 9-1 winners over Tombstone in the other semifinal game, for the 2A state championship Saturday night. A recap of that game will appear in Wednesday’s edition of the Herald/Review.
The much-anticipated rematch between Benson and Miami quickly went Benson’s way as it jumped to a 3-0 first-inning lead.
Last year’s Miami-Benson state semifinal game was won by the Vandals. However, Miami had to fofeit the game when it was discovered it used an ineligible pitcher.
Brothers Antonio and Angel Rigney got on base by walks to start the first and Wyatt Wilharm smacked a two-run double that scored both. Wilharm scored on a Davin Judd ground out, making the score 3-0.
The second inning for Benson began with a hit batter followed by a Antonio Rigney single and Angel Rigney double that scored two more runs. Dalton Crockett had an RBI single and later scored. Before the inning was over Benson was ahead 9-0.
Wilharm’s run in the top of the third gave Benson a 10-0 lead.
Miami got on the scoreboard in the bottom half of the inning. scoring twice. The Vandals added another run in the sixth making the score 10-3.
Benson added one more run in the top of the seventh as Tyler Paquette scored on a Zach Laura single.
Senior Brok Determan started on the mound for Benson and went 5 1/3 innings, giving up nine hits, striking out two and not allowing a walk. Crocket and Angel Rigney pitched in relief.
The Bobcats had 14 hits. Antonio Rigney was 3-for-3 with two runs scored; Angel Rigney was 1-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Wilharm was 2-for-4, scored three runs and had two RBIs; Crockett was 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI; David Judd was 2-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI, Laura was 1-for-3 with an RBI, Determan was 1-for-4 with two RBIs; and Cameron Mcfarland was 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI.
