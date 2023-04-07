The Benson Bobcats won their third straight baseball game on Tuesday, April 4, and maintained their hold on first place in the 2A East Region after beating the Bisbee Pumas 7-2 at Warren Ballpark.
The win helps Benson, 7-1 in region, keep a two-game lead over Willcox in the 2A East.
The Bobcats scored two runs each in the top half of the second and fourth innings to take 4-0 lead. Keelyn Payne singled in the second and later scored when Gabriel Montijo was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. DJ Workman, who earlier in the inning reached on an error, scored when Kellen Deskins flew out to center field.
Ryan Dunivan and Gilberto Loya scored in the fourth, giving Benson a 4-0 lead.
The Pumas scored both of their runs in the bottom of the fifth when Horacio Olivarria scored on a Tyler McBride grounder. McBride later scored on an error, making the score 4-2.
Angel Rigney’s double in the fifth scored Aiden Bowling and Dawson Judd later scored to make the score 6-2. The Bobcats tacked on an additional run in the top of the seventh.
Dalton Crockett started on the mound for Benson and went five innings, allowing two runs, three hits, striking out five and walking two. Rigney pitched two innings in relief and allowed no runs and two hits. He struck out four and walked one.
Deskins was 2-for-4 for Benson and had an RBI, Payne and Workman each were 2-for-4 with a run scored and Crockett and Loya each were 1-for-3 with Loya scoring a run.
Jose Mendez and McBride pitched for Bisbee and allowed seven runs and 11 hits while striking out seven and walking six.
Bisbee had five hits. McBride was 2-for-3 with a run scored; Sebastian Lopez, Victor Ramirez, and David Zamudio each had one hit.
Bisbee, 4-4 in conference and region, was at Morenci on Thursday, April 6.
Benson, 7-1 in region, 8-1 in conference hosts Pima on Friday, April 7, and will host Willcox on Monday, April 10, hoping to avenge a 6-4 loss on March 25.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.