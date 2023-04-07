The Benson Bobcats won their third straight baseball game on Tuesday, April 4, and maintained their hold on first place in the 2A East Region after beating the Bisbee Pumas 7-2 at Warren Ballpark.

The win helps Benson, 7-1 in region, keep a two-game lead over Willcox in the 2A East.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments