The top-seeded Benson Bobcats and the 16th-seeded Willcox Cowboys met for the third time this season facing each other in the rubber match Friday in the first round of the 16-team 2A state baseball tournament at the Goodyear Baseball Complex.
Bobcats pitchers Dalton Crockett and Angel Rigney combined for a four-hit shutout in the 4-0 win, advancing in the tournament while ending Willcox’s season.
Crockett pitched 6⅓ innings and allowed no runs, four hits, struck out seven and walked one. Rigney threw two-thirds of an inning in relief, striking out one.
All four of Benson’s runs came in the bottom of the third inning. Crockett’s two-out bases clearing triple scored Rigney, Kellen Deskins and Dawson Judd. Ryan Dunivan later scored, giving the Bobcats their 4-0 lead.
Willcox had runners on base in four of the seven innings and outhit Benson 4-3.
Gabriel Montijo hit 2-for-3 for Benson and had an RBI, Crockett was 1-for-2 with three RBIs.
Cristian Pando led Willcox, going 2-for-3. Ed Tingle was 1-for-3 and Landon Dunham was 1-for-2.
Pando pitched four innings for the Cowboys allowing four runs, three hits, striking out two and walking one. Ayden Fuentes went two innings in relief, striking out four and walking one.
Benson faced Scottsdale Prep Saturday in the state quarterfinals. Scottsdale Prep beat Bisbee 6-3 Friday. Results from that game will be in the Herald/Review’s county issue on Wednesday, May 9.
