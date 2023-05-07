The top-seeded Benson Bobcats and the 16th-seeded Willcox Cowboys met for the third time this season facing each other in the rubber match Friday in the first round of the 16-team 2A state baseball tournament at the Goodyear Baseball Complex.

Bobcats pitchers Dalton Crockett and Angel Rigney combined for a four-hit shutout in the 4-0 win, advancing in the tournament while ending Willcox’s season.

