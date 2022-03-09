BENSON — The Benson Bobcats baseball team fell in a 2A East Region contest to the Pima Roughriders 10-8 on March 1.
The Roughriders scored three runs in the top of the first inning, but the Bobcats came back to tie the game at 3-3.
Pima countered in the second inning with two more runs to take the lead, but Benson went ahead and led 6-3.
Pima rallied and tied the game at 6-6 in the fourth then took the lead 9-6 with three runs in the fifth. In the sixth inning the Roughriders scored one more run to increase their lead 10-6. The Bobcats put two more on the scoreboard but came up short.
Pitching for the Bobcats were senior Wyatt Wilharm, one inning with two walks; senior Tristan Martinez, three innings with seven strikeouts and four walks; and senior Adhmar Vargas. one inning with two strikeouts.
Leading Benson were senior Antonio Rigney with one run and one hit; junior Angel Rigney with two runs and one hit; junior Ryan Dunivan with one run; Wilharm with two runs and two hits; and Martinez with two runs and three hits.
“It’s just one of those games where their hits fell in and ours didn’t,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “Our pitching was a little off; we did hit the ball hard but we hit it right at them.”
The Bobcats will be at home their next three games, meeting the Santa Cruz Dust Devils of the 2A South Region on Tuesday, March 8; the Tucson Mica Mountain Thunderbolts of the 4A Gila Region on Wednesday, March 9; and the 3A South Tucson Empire Ravens on Friday, March 11.
