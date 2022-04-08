TOMBSTONE — The defending 2A state champion Benson Bobcats showed they are going to do what it takes to defend their state title after knocking off the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 8-1 Tuesday in a 2A East Region baseball showdown.
Four hours prior to the game, AIA365.com updated its state rankings for baseball and softball. In the 2A, Tombstone was ranked first and Benson fifth. On Wednesday, when the rankings were updated and Benson’s victory over Tombstone recorded, the Yellow Jackets had dropped to second behind Scottsdale Christian, while Benson had moved up one spot to fourth.
Wyatt Wilharm’s two-run home run in the top of the first inning gave the Bobcats a 2–0 lead Tuesday, sending the message the Bobcats were prepared for the Yellow Jackets pitchers, who were coming off back-to-back perfect game performances.
Joel Esparza’s run for Tombstone in the bottom half of the inning made the score 2-1.
Angel Rigney’s two-run double in the top scored Cameron McFarland and Ryan Dunivan. Rigney later scored on a passed ball as the Bobcats increased their lead to 5-1.
McFarland scored again in the third as Benson led 6-1, tacking on two more runs in the top of the seventh.
Wilharm started on the mound for Benson and allowed four hits, walked one and struck out 10 in 6 1/3 innings. Rigney threw two-thirds of an inning in relief, walking one and striking out one.
Ty Adams began on the mound for Tombstone and was replaced by Cesar Canez. Adams and Canez combined to allow Benson seven hits and one walk while striking out eight.
No Benson player had multiple hits. Tristan Martinez was 1-for-2 and scored a run; Zach Laura was 1-for-2 with an RBI; Davin Judd was 1-for-3; Rigney and Wilharm each were 1-for-4 with two RBIs; Dalton Crockett was 1-for-4 with a run scored and an RBI; and McFarland 1-for-4 with two RBIs.
DJ Elias was 2-for-3 for Tombstone. Esparza was 1-for-2 with a run scored and Gabe Garcia was 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Benson coach Fred Trujillo said Wilharm’s home run set the tone early. which fired up his players.
“We knew this was going to be a big game,” he said. “There was some incentive for us today being they were ranked No. 1”
Trujillo admitted his players came into the game with a little extra motivation.
“With this win right here, we control our own destiny from here on out,” Trujillo said. “To me, it doesn’t matter where you’re ranked right now, it’s where you finish. From here on out all our games are big. There are no easy teams in this region.”
Tombstone coach James Milligan said his team allowed this game to become bigger than what it should have been and they put too much pressure on themselves.
“We need to stay in the moment and not let the moment get too big,” he said.
Milligan praised Wilharm, saying he was probably the best pitcher his team has faced all year.
“We need to work on a better approach at the plate,” he said. “(Wilharm) outsmarted us today at the plate. If we face him again, we’ll have to make some adjustments.”
Benson, 11-7 overall, 6-1 in conference, 4-1 in the 2A East Region, takes over first place in the 2A East. The Bobcats are in Willcox Friday for another 2A East showdown.
Tombstone 12-7 overall, 7-1 in conference, 3-1 in the 2A Easrt, drops to second place and heads to Bisbee for a 6 p.m. game with the Pumas at Warren Ballpark.
Tombstone and Benson are scheduled for a rematch Monday, April 11, in Benson.
