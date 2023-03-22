ST. DAVID − The 1A St. David Tigers hosted the 2A Benson Bobcats in the only game between the schools this season Monday, March 20, with the Bobcats taking home an 8-6 victory.
The Bobcats took a 3-0 lead in the top of the first with runs by senior Angel Rigney, senior Eric Fernandez and junior Dalton Crockett while holding the Tigers scoreless in the bottom of the inning.
Benson added one run in the third after a double by Fernandez scored Rigney, who reached base with a single.
The Tigers came within one, scoring three runs in the bottom of the inning by sophomore Luke Haymore, senior Joshua Garrett. and freshman Jayden Johnson. Tigers freshman Cedar Haynie scored in the fourth to tie the game.
In the fifth inning Benson scored four runs, by freshman Kellen Deskins, Rigney, sophomore David Harris, and Crockett to take an 8-4 lead. One run for the Tigers by senior Ryan Gooding put the score at 8-5 going into the sixth.
The Tigers would earn one run by Gooding in the bottom of the inning, but it was not enough to overtake the Bobcats.
Pitching for the Bobcats were Fernandez, five innings with two walks of the 27 batters he faced; junior Gabriel Montijo, 1⅓ innings with two walks of the six batters he faced; and Rigney, 2/3 of an inning, striking out both batters he faced.
Benson’s Deskins was 1-for-4; sophomore Dawson Judd 1-for-4; Rigney 3-for-4 with a double and three runs; Fernandez 2-for-3 with a double, one run and three RBIs; Crockett 2-for-4 with a double, two runs and two RBIs; and junior Aiden Bowling, 1-for-3 with a double and two RBIs.
“We never gave up, we kept battling, which is the sign of a good team,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “We just need to get rid of our errors now before we get back into regional play.”
Pitching for the Tigers were sophomore Owen Judd, 4 1/3 innings with four strikeouts and two walks of the 23 batters he faced; Garrett, 1⅔ innings with two strikeouts and two walks of the eight batters he faced; and Koy Richardson, one inning with two strikeouts and one walk in five batters.
St. David sophomore Jadon Gill was 1-for-4 with one RBI, Gooding 1-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs, Richardson 1-for-3 with a double and one RBI, sophomore Cooper Merrill 1-for-4, senior Wyatt Judd 1-for-4, Luke Haymore two runs, and junior Cole Haymore 1-for-3.
“We faced a good team; Coach Trujillo always puts together a good program,” St. David coach Ron Goodman said. “We got down early, we made some mistakes that cost us. Our pitching was really good tonight; it just took us a little while to get our bats going. We’re still working on things; our guys are giving it everything they’ve got – we’re going to be fine. I’m proud of my guys.”
Benson, 5-1 overall and 4-0 for first place in the 2A East Region, will travel to Tucson on Wednesday, March 22, to take on the Empire Ravens of the 3A South Region.
St. David, 2-2 overall and 2-0 and in second place in the 1A South Region, will host the Patagonia Lobos on Wednesday, March 22, in a region game.
