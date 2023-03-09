BENSON — The Benson Bobcats baseball players and coaches have been waiting for the 2022-23 season to begin since their last game in 2022, the 2A state championship game – a game they have competed in for the last two years. The Bobcats fell to the Scottsdale Christian Eagles, 6-5, after winning the 2A state title in 2021.

Last year the Bobcats, members of the 2A East Region, finished 13-4 overall and won the region with a 9-1 record.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments