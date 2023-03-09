BENSON — The Benson Bobcats baseball players and coaches have been waiting for the 2022-23 season to begin since their last game in 2022, the 2A state championship game – a game they have competed in for the last two years. The Bobcats fell to the Scottsdale Christian Eagles, 6-5, after winning the 2A state title in 2021.
Last year the Bobcats, members of the 2A East Region, finished 13-4 overall and won the region with a 9-1 record.
Bobcats coach Fred Trujillo, a 1974 Benson alumnus in his fifth year coaching the Bobcats, looks for another 2A state championship bid.
“Our pitching is going to be fairly strong,” Trujillo said. “Offensively, we should do well; in our scrimmage everyone one through nine hit the baseball.
“We should also be good defensively. Right now I’m just excited to get everyone started back into playing baseball. We always stress fundamentals.
“We played all summer, fall ball, winter ball, and in a couple tournaments; basically we try to play all year round except for holidays. We have a lot of young talent on this team; I can see a couple freshmen starting varsity and another freshman being somewhere in the varsity mix.”
This year’s roster includes 21 athletes, including four seniors.
Senior Angel Rigney is ready for his high school baseball season to be underway.
“This season I’m excited to show people that we have talented freshmen coming up to fill in the open spots from seniors who graduated; I give the freshmen a lot of respect because they are really good,” said Rigney, who plays shortstop and pitches.
“I’m also looking forward to hopefully going to the state championships again.”
Assisting Trujillo are Alex Montijo and Micah Mortensen.
The 2A East Region includes the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders, the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowboys. Benson competed in the Cowboy Up Tournament (finishing 0-3-1) Feb. 23-25 at Tucson Electric Park Stadium and the Lancer Baseball Classic March 13-17 at the Tucson Reid Park Annex Fields.
“Our goals are to win the region and to get back to the state championship game,” Trujillo said.
