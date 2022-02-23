BENSON − The Benson Bobcats are working to defend their Class 2A state title, but they definitely understand they have a tough season of competition ahead.
The Bobcats, who were ranked second in Class 2A, met top-ranked Scottsdale Christian of the 2A Metro Region in the state title game and won 6-3.
The Bobcats are coached by Fred Trujillo, a 1974 Benson alumnus in his fourth year leading the squad. Trujillo knows that his Bobcats are eager to repeat as 2A state champions.
He is acutely aware of the hard work it will take to achieve this goal.
“I’m most excited about defending our state title,” Trujillo said. “Our first goal to getting there is to continually get better and to teach our players the correct way to play baseball and also to respect the game. We always want to get better — we never want to get complacent. Then we are looking to win the region and take the state championship.”
The assistant coaches also are Benson alumni. Assistant Tony Rodriguez is from the class of 1993 and head junior varsity and assistant varsity coach Alex Montijo from the class of 2011.
“We have a really tough schedule this year with our tournaments and regular season games,” Montijo said. “We’re playing against some high-quality teams this year. We’re looking forward to this season and working to repeat at state — but we do have a tough road ahead of us. Everyone is working really hard to achieve our goals of having a winning season, winning the region, and making the playoffs.”
Trujillo sees 25-30 athletes, including 11 seniors, going out for the Benson junior varsity and varsity teams.
“I’m excited to see how everyone comes back out and works to get another championship,” said senior pitcher and shortstop Wyatt Wilharm, who played for four years. “My goals are to make the best of my senior baseball season — to win the regional title and win the state championship.”
Senior first baseman and outfielder Davin Judd has also played varsity since his freshman year.
He, too, looks to winning the region and the state championship but is also excited to be back as a member of the baseball team.
“We had a really good team last year; we only lost three seniors so I’m excited to have everyone else out here and playing together again — it’s just a lot of fun,” Judd said. “I’m just excited to get this years’ team back together. I’ve played with these guys all my life; we’re like a family.”
The Bobcats are members of the 2A East Region that includes the Bisbee Pumas, the Morenci Wildcats, the Pima Roughriders, the Tombstone Yellow Jackets and the Willcox Cowboys.
Their season starts Feb. 23-26 at the Cowboy Up Tournament in Tucson at the Kino Sports Complex. Their first regular season game will be on Tuesday, March 1, at home against the Pima Roughriders.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.