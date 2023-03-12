The Benson Bobcats baseball team improved its record to 3-1 overall, 3-0 in the 2A East Region, with victories over the Pima Roughriders and the Bisbee Pumas.

The Bobcats traveled to Pima on Friday, March 10. Benson led 3-0 through the first two innings, adding one in the third to lead 4-0.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments