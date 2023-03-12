The Benson Bobcats baseball team improved its record to 3-1 overall, 3-0 in the 2A East Region, with victories over the Pima Roughriders and the Bisbee Pumas.
The Bobcats traveled to Pima on Friday, March 10. Benson led 3-0 through the first two innings, adding one in the third to lead 4-0.
The Roughriders scored three in the bottom of third third to put the score at 4-3. Benson added one in the fourth and, with both teams scoreless in the fifth, went into the sixth inning up 5-3. The Roughriders scored once in the bottom of the sixth to put the score at 5-4.
Benson added six runs in the seventh for the 11-4 region victory.
Senior Ryan Dunivan pitched 5⅓ innings, striking out eight while walking one of the 22 batters he faced; senior Angel Rigney pitched a third of an inning.
Freshman Dawson Judd was 3-for-4 with two runs; Kellen Deskins was 2-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs; Rigney was 3-for-5 with one run; senior Eric Fernandez was 3-for-5 with one run; junior Dalton Crockett was 5-for-5 with a home run, two runs scored and five RBIs; junior Aiden Bowling was 2-for-4 with one RBI; and junior Gabriel Montijo 2-for-5 with two RBIs.
The Bobcats had 18 hits and three errors, the Roughriders four hits and one error.
The Bobcats hosted the Bisbee Pumas in a region game on Tuesday, March 7. Benson took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the first and adding one in the second and three in the third to lead 8-0.
Bisbee scored two runs in the top of the fourth, but Benson offense added four more runs to up the score to 12-2. The Bobcats held the Pumas scoreless in the fifth to end the game by the 10-run rule.
Crockett pitched four innings for the Bobcats, striking out five while walking two of the 19 batters he faced. Rigney pitched one inning, striking out two of the four batters he faced.
Judd was 3-for-4 with two runs and one RBI, Rigney was 2-for-3 with one run and one RBI, Fernandez was 1-for-2 with a run, Bowling was 1-for-2 with two runs, Montijo ws 1-for-2 with one run and two RBIs and junior DJ Workman was 1-for-3 with two RBIs.
“We knew it was going to be a tough game because Bisbee is a pretty good team; we just put the ball in play and put a little bit of pressure on them offensively, getting a few base hits and scoring a few runs,” Benson coach Fred Trujillo said. “Dalton pitched a good game, Angel hit the ball pretty hard, and Dawson was impressive — he went 3-for-3 from the plate. We were able to get 14 guys in the game, which is also good. It was basically an overall good team effort.”
Pitching for the Pumas were senior David Zamudio, who went 2⅓ innings with two strikeouts and two walks, and sophomore Sebastian Lopez, who had a strikeout and four walks.
Lopez was 1-for-3, senior Victor Ramirez was 1-for-3 with one run, Zamudio was 2-for-3 with one run and sophomore Horacio Olivarria was 1-for-2.
The Bobcats will be at the Lancer Baseball Classic, hosted by Salpointe Catholic, March 13-17 at the Reid Park Annex Fields in Tucson.
