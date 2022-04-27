BENSON − Back-to-back shutouts over Bisbee and Benson have helped the defending 2A state champion Benson Bobcats baseball team secure its second straight 2A East Region championship.
On Thursday, April 21, the Bobcats shut out Morenci 10-0 at Morenci.
On Tuesday, April 19, Benson blanked Bisbee 12-0 in Benson.
In the win over Morenci, Benson senior Tristan Martinez threw a complete game four-hit shutout, striking out one and walking two.
Benson used a five-run, five hit second inning to take a 5-0 lead. Zach Laura’s RBI single scored Dalton Crockett. Brok Determan followed with a two-run single that scored Laura and Davin Judd. Cameron McFarland later scored on an error and Determan scored on a Martinez single.
Wyatt Wilharm’s bases-clearing triple in the third scored Determan, Angel Rigney and Antonio Rigney, making the score 8-0.
Angel Rigney was 3-for-4 while Antonio Rigney was 1-for-3 with two runs scored. Wilharm and Martinez were both 2-for-3 with Wilharm having four RBIs, Martinez had 2 RBIs, Determan was 1-for-2 with two runs scored and two RBIs and Laura and Crockett each were 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI.
Against Bisbee, Wilharm and Rigney pitched, allowing Bisbee one hit while striking out nine and walking five.
The Bobcats used a three-run first to jump to an early lead. Martinez hit a two-run home run to right field and Crockett doubled and later stole home.
The Bobcats tacked on five more runs in the second, three in the third and one in the fourth, increasing their lead to 12-0. Wilharm blasted a two-run home run in the third that made the score 11-0.
Antonio Rigney was 2-for-3, scored two runs and had two RBIs; Wilharm was 2-for-3; Martinez was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and four RBIs; Crockett was 2-for-2 with two runs scored and an RBI; and Laura and Determan were each 1-for-2 as Laura scored two runs and Determan one.
Benson, 16-8 overall, 10-1 in conference, 8-1 in region, closed out its season Tuesday at Pima looking to avenge the loss the Roughriders gave them March 1.
