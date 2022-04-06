BENSON — The defending 2A state champion Benson Bobcats whipped the Morenci Wildcats 22-0 and the Tucson St. Augustine Wolves 9-1 last week, keeping their postseason playoff hopes alive.
Against St. Augustine March 31, the Bobcats used a two-run second and a two-run fourth to take a 4-0 lead. Benson doubled the score with four runs in the fifth.
St. Augustine scored its lone run in the sixth.
Tristan Martinez and Angel Rigney pitched for the Bobcats, allowing two hits while walking two and striking out nine.
Benson had five hits, but was aided by seven walks. Cameron McFarland, Angel Rigney, Wyatt Wilharm, Dalton Crockett and Tyler Paquette each had one hit. Crockett scored three runs, Martinez two.
In a March 29 game versus Morenci, the Bobcats used a nine-run first and an eight-run second to take a 17-0 lead, adding five more runs the third and fourth innings.
Benson had 20 hits. Wilharm was 5-for-5, scored three runs and had four RBIs; Antonio Rigney was 2-for-3 and scored three runs. Angel Rigney was 3-for-4 with three runs scored and four RBIs; Tristan Martinez was 2-for-4 with three runs scored; Dalton Crockett was 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI; Zach Laura was 2-for-2 with a run scored and an RBI and McFarland was 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three RBIs.
Benson used three pitchers, Wilharm, Adhmar Vargas and Angel Rigney, who combined for a one-hit shutout, striking out seven and walking none.
Benson, 10-7 overall, 5-1 in conference, 3-1 in the 2A East Region, had a key 2A showdown at Tombstone on Tuesday and will be at Willcox on Friday.
