The Benson Bobcats finished their regular season with a 2A East doubleheader sweep against the Tucson Santa Rita Eagles, winning 17-1 in the first game and 17-0 in the second.
The wins allowed the Bobcats to secure the 2A East Region championship for the third consecutive year.
In the second game Benson scored three runs in the first, eight in the second and six in the third.s.
Freshman Kellen Deskins led the Bobcats from the mound, hurling a one-hit shutout with six strikeouts and no walks.
Deskins was 1-for-2 with three runs and two RBIs, freshman Dawson Judd was 3-for-3 with three runs and two RBIs, junior Dalton Crockett was 1-for 3 with one run and two RBIs, senior Angel Rigney was 1-for-2 with two runs and junior Gabriel Montijo 1-for-2 with two runs and two RBIs.
Freshman Sterling Fenn, sophomore Keelyn Payne, sophomore Roy Jones, senior Gilberto Loya, and junior DJ Workman each had RBIs.
In the first game the Bobcats scored 12 runs in the first inning and three in the second. The Eagles scored their run in the top of the fourth. Benson added two in the fourth for a 10-run rule victory.
Judd pitched three innings for the Bobcats, striking out seven while walking one of the 11 batters he faced; Fenn went one inning, striking out two and walking two of the six batters he faced.
Judd was 3-for-4 with three runs and one RBI; åtriple, three runs and three RBIs; Montijo was 2-for-3 with one run and two RBIs; and Loya was 2-for-2 with one run and two RBIs.
Deskins, Fenn, Payne, Workman, and freshman Matthew Evans all added RBIs for the Bobcats.
The Bobcats have received a first-round bye and will play May 5 in Goodyear against a team from the 2A state play-in games, which take place April 26.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.