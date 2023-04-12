BENSON − The Willcox Cowboys came into Bobcats country with the confidence of a previous win, and while the game on April 10 was close in early innings, Benson won its second matchup 7-4.

The Bobcats are in first place in the 2A East Region with a 9-1 record, 12-9-1 overall. They’ve won six straight since the loss to the Cowboys, and beat Pima 10-7 and Bisbee 7-2 the previous week.

