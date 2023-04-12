BENSON − The Willcox Cowboys came into Bobcats country with the confidence of a previous win, and while the game on April 10 was close in early innings, Benson won its second matchup 7-4.
The Bobcats are in first place in the 2A East Region with a 9-1 record, 12-9-1 overall. They’ve won six straight since the loss to the Cowboys, and beat Pima 10-7 and Bisbee 7-2 the previous week.
The Cowboys struck first, as a Seth Verdugo grounder scored Oren Allsup at the top of the first.
Kellen Deskins scored on a passed ball to even the score in the first inning.
In the bottom of the third Matthew Evans singled, scoring Deskins. Then Ryan Dunivan’s double to center field brought in Dawson Judd, and the Bobcats led 3-1.
Cristian Pando doubled in the bottom of the sixth inning, batting in Ayden Fuentes to tie the game.
Willcox junior Ayden Fimbres, a courtesy runner for Pando, also scored in the sixth on a passed ball.
Benson’s bats answered in the sixth, scoring four runs and taking command.
“We went into the game very confident but knew it was going to be a battle,” Willcox coach Adrian Fuentes said. “We still haven’t got our bats rolling like I would like it to, but it will happen.
“A few costly errors was the turning point in my opinion. Oren, Cristian, Seth and Antonio Duran all came up with some big hits but it was just not enough.”
Bobcats Rigney and Deskin had two hits apiece, while Gilberto Loya, Dunivan, Judd, Evans and Gabe Montijo had one. Angel Rigney, Dunivan, Deskins, Judd, and Evens each had an RBI.
Dalton Crocket was the winning pitcher. In five innings he allowed five hits and four runs. He faced 21 batters, struck out six and threw 46 strikes.
Rigney pitched two innings in relief, facing nine batters, allowing two hits and striking out three.
Kash Macumber, who took the loss, pitched four innings for Willcox, allowed three runs and five hits while striking out four. Fuentes faced 12 batters and allowed four runs and five hits.
Ed Tingle and Allsup had two hits each for Willcox; Verdugo, Pando, Fimbres and Landen Dunham had one.
“We did alright,” said Benson coach Fred Montijo. “We can always improve.”
“We were just ready to go,” assistant coach Alex Montijo said. “We dropped one there, but our boys were ready to go. It’s Willcox so they’re always tough. We adjusted a little late in the game, a couple of innings later, but the boys were ready.”
Benson has four games remaining in the regular season. The Bobcats they face the 2A South Region Horizon Honors Eagles in Phoenix on Wednesday, April 12, starting at 6 p.m.
On Friday, April 14, they travel to Tucson Tanque Verde for a non-section game that starts at 4 p.m.
“We are running the gauntlet the next two weeks with Tanque Verde, Round Valley this week and Pima, Bisbee, and Horizon Honors next week,” coach Fuentes added.
“I’m asking for the baseball gods to be on our side these next few weeks. Tough way to end the season with a schedule like that but also a great way to enter the postseason if made.”
Willcox travels to Tucson to face Tanque Verde on Tuesday, April 13, starting at 4 p.m., then the Cowboys are in Eagar to play the Round Valley Elks on Saturday, April 15, at 11 a.m.
