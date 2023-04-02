Benson baseball tops Tombstone 4-2

Benson senior Gilberto Loya delivers a pitch against Round Valley on March 29

 Linda Lou Lamb special to the Herald/Review

The Benson Bobcats baseball team posted victories over the Morenci Wildcats, 8-2; the Round Valley Elks, 5-4; and the Tombstone Yellow Jackets 4-2.

The Bobcats hosted the Yellow Jackets in a 2A East Region game on Friday, March 31.

