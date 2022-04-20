Purchase Access

TUCSON — The Benson Bobcats had their eight-game winning streak snapped in a 2-0 loss to the Tucson Sabino Sabercats Monday in a 2A versus 3A baseball game.

Sabino reached base on a Benson error in the bottom of the first and later scored on an RBI double, taking a 1-0 lead.

The Sabercats added a second run in the bottom half of the fifth to lead 2-0.

Adhmar Vargas, Ryan Dunivan and Brok Determan pitched for Benson, allowing Sabino five hits while walking one and striking out three.

Benson had nine hits. Wyatt Wilharm, Dalton Crockett and Davin Judd were all 2-for-3. Zach Laura was 2-for-2 and Cameron Mcfarland was 1-for-3.

The Bobcats hosted Bisbee on Tuesday. They will be at Morenci Thursday. On Monday they host Tucson Pusch Ridge and are at Pima on April 26 to end the regular season.



