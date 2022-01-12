Purchase Access

SCOTTSDALE − The Benson Bobcat boys basketball team fell to the Scottsdale Christian Eagles Saturday, 54-38.

“Our kids played their tails off, they just didn’t hit enough shots to beat one of the best teams in the state,” Benson coach Chris Taylor said.

The Eagles took a 21-6 first-quarter lead, going into the half up 34-15. The Bobcats came back in the second half to outscore the Eagles 23-20, but it was not enough.

Leading the Bobcats were junior Aiden Finch with 10 points, senior Antonio Rigney with eight and junior Jaden Barney with six.

Benson went 6-for-11 from the free throw line and made 10 2-point and four 3-point shots.

“I’m very proud of our boys,” Taylor said. “We have grown a lot as a team and will continue to get better moving the basketball and working with one another.”

Benson will host the St. David Tigers Thursday, Jan. 13 and travel to Willcox Friday, Jan. 14.

