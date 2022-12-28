The Benson Bobcats girls and boys basketball teams both went into the holiday break with victories over the Phoenix Veritas Prep Falcons of the 2A Metro Region on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Phoenix.
The varsity girls led 14-6 in the first quarter, increasing their lead to 29-13 at the half. The Falcons outscored the Bobcats 20-11 in the second half but it was not enough as Benson won 40-33.
Senior Ally Crouse led the Bobcats with 14 points. Sophomore Kaylei Taylor scored 11, senior Tatum Benson 10 and senior Ellie Palmer five.
Crouse leads the state (1A through 6A) in rebounds, averaging 13.7 per game, in double doubles with 11, and is third in field goals with 113. State leaders for 2A include Crouse, first in rebounds, field goals and double doubles and fourth in scoring at 16.7; senior Tatum Benson, fourth in field goals with 75, fourth in double doubles, sixth in 3-point shots with 18, eighth in steals with a 3.7 average and 10th in scoring at 12.5; and senior Ellie Palmer, seventh in 3-point shots with 15.
Inn the 2A East Region, Crouse is first in rebounds, field goals and double doubles, fourth in free throws and sixth in assists; Benson is first in steals, third in 3-point shots and double doubles, fifth in scoring and assists, and eighth in rebounds; Taylor is fifth in blocks, seventh in rebounds and ninth in field goals; and Palmer is third in steals, fourth in 3-point shots, seventh in assists and ninth in field goals.
The Benson boys fell behind in the first quarter 25-20. Outscoring the Falcons in the second quarter 20-10 gave the Bobcats a 40-35 lead at the half. With the Bobcats adding 38 points to the Falcons’ 29 in the second half, Benson finished with a 78-64 victory.
Senior Aiden Finch led the Bobcats with 27 points and senior Angel Rigney scored 26 with four 3-point shots. Senior Jaden Barney and sophomore Domonik Villa scored six points each.
“This was a good team win for us,” Benson coach Alex Montijo said. “We took care of the ball, shared the ball and played as a team.”
Finch is third statewide (1A through 6A) in field goals with 121 and second in 3-point shots with 50. In the 2A conference, he is first in field goals, tied for first in double doubles with six, fourth in scoring at 21.9, fourth in free throws and ninth in rebounds. Villa is first in assists with 4.4. Rigney is eighth in 3-point shots with 21.
Several Bobcats are ranked in the 2A East, including Finch first in field goals and 3-point shots, second in scoring and rebounds, third in assists and seventh in steals and blocks; Villa first in assists, third in steals and ninth in free throws; Rigney second in field goals and 3-point shots, seventh in scoring, eighth in free throws and assists and 10th in steals; sophomore Keelyn Payne third in rebounds; junior Dalton Crocket third in free throws and fifth in rebounds; senior Jaden Barney fifth in 3-point shots, free throws and steals, sixth in field goals and assists, and seventh in rebounds; senior Adrean Evans eighth in rebounds; junior Colton Bellmore fifth in assists, sixth in 3-point shots, seventh in field goals, and ninth in rebounds; and Payne eighth in blocks.
The Benson girls and boys will host the Pima Roughriders in 2A East Region games on Wednesday, Jan. 4.
