The Benson Bobcats girls and boys basketball teams both went into the holiday break with victories over the Phoenix Veritas Prep Falcons of the 2A Metro Region on Tuesday, Dec. 20, in Phoenix.

The varsity girls led 14-6 in the first quarter, increasing their lead to 29-13 at the half. The Falcons outscored the Bobcats 20-11 in the second half but it was not enough as Benson won 40-33.

