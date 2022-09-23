Benson, Bisbee, St. David post wins; Willcox game postponed Sep 23, 2022 Sep 23, 2022 Updated 35 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save It was another action-packed night of Friday night football in Cochise County.The Benson Bobcats, Bisbee Pumas and St. David Tigers were all winners.Tombstone was shutout by Morenci 56-0 and Willcox's much anticipated game with Pima was postponed to Saturday due to a deluge that fell in Willcox prior to kickoff making the Cowboys field unplayable.Willcox officials state the game will be played Saturday, but no game time has yet to be provided.Bisbee snapped its three-game skid with a 44-8 win over NFL Yet on the Pumas homecoming night.Benson got back into the win column with a 62-20 win over Palo Verde and St. David beat Valley Union on 55-6 on what was senior night for the Blue Devils. Love 1 Funny 1 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Willcox Bisbee Pumas David Tigers Game Sport Benson Bobcats Skid Official Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 23 hrs ago 0 Most Popular Former Buena students cite harassment by male teachers; claim school did little to address complaints Former Buena High student obtained harassment injunction against teacher UPDATE: Job supervisor shot to death at former Bisbee High New carnival rides, Ranch Rodeo highlight Cochise County Fair Police arrest Sierra Vista man after Sunday morning shooting Douglas man in accident that killed DUSD student facing misdemeanor charge Buena teacher dies by suicide amid abuse accusations Angel Vidal named new Douglas High athletic director SVUSD board hears from mother on sexual harassment at Buena BHS students awarded honors from national recognition programs COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started
