BENSON − It was the final 2A East Region matchup between the Benson Bobcats and the Willcox Cowboys. On Jan. 9, the Bobcats defeated the Cowboys 80-77 in a close contest at Willcox. In an even closer game on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Benson, the Bobcats defeated the Cowboys 70-69.

Benson led 14-13 in the first quarter. Outscoring the Cowboys 19-12 in the second quarter, the Bobcats went into the half leading 33-25. Willcox outscored Benson 21-16 in the third quarter to cut the Bobcats’ lead to three, 49-46. The Cowboys outscored the Bobcats 23-21 in the fourth quarter, Benson escaping with the victory.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments