BENSON − It was the final 2A East Region matchup between the Benson Bobcats and the Willcox Cowboys. On Jan. 9, the Bobcats defeated the Cowboys 80-77 in a close contest at Willcox. In an even closer game on Thursday, Feb. 2 at Benson, the Bobcats defeated the Cowboys 70-69.
Benson led 14-13 in the first quarter. Outscoring the Cowboys 19-12 in the second quarter, the Bobcats went into the half leading 33-25. Willcox outscored Benson 21-16 in the third quarter to cut the Bobcats’ lead to three, 49-46. The Cowboys outscored the Bobcats 23-21 in the fourth quarter, Benson escaping with the victory.
Leading the Bobcats were senior Aiden Finch with 32 points and eight rebounds, junior Dalton Crockett with 14 points and 11 rebounds, sophomore Domonik Villa with six points and senior Jaden Barney and sophomore Keelyn Payne with five points each.
“We knew we would have to battle tonight because Willcox is always a tough game,” Benson coach Alex Montijo said. “Our boys were ready. We needed this win to stay in the playoffs for state. The game was back and forth, back and forth. Willcox played their hearts out and we played our hearts out — that’s what you like to see in good high school basketball.”
Leading the Cowboys were senior Joendy Ruiz with 27 points, eight rebounds and five assists; junior Lane Whetten with 13 points and 15 rebounds; senior Ayden Fuentes with nine points and 10 rebounds; junior Alec Fuentes with seven points and six rebounds; and junior Jacob Kauffman with five points and six rebounds.
“We’ve lost to Benson the last couple years and it’s been a total of only about seven points over those four games,” Willcox coach Paul McInnes said. “I knew it was going to be a close game; I thought we had the advantage there, but we had little mistakes and that’s what happened. The Benson game is always fun; we always have a big crowd, and they always have a big crowd — it’s just a good situation.
“It was a great game to watch. I thought we had this game but that’s not what happened; it hurt to lose this one. This team is the hardest playing team that I have ever had; they never look at the score, they only look at the time and they play until the end.”
It wasn’t just the victory the Bobcats celebrated after the final buzzer. In a special ceremony following the game, Finch was honored with a game ball in recognition of scoring more than 1,000 points in his high school basketball career.
“This was an incredible feat by Aiden, getting 1,000 points,” Montijo said. “It’s an honor to have this accomplishment forever in our record books.”
The Bobcats are 8-8 overall, 6-6 and ranked 18th in 2A and 5-6 for fourth place in the 2A East. They have one more region game, on Tuesday, Feb. 7 against the Tombstone Yellow Jackets. The results of the game were not available at press time.
The 2A conference state play-in games will take place on Friday, Feb. 10. Play-in information will be available after all regular season games are competed.
